Enjoy free coffee all day on Thursday

On October 1, coffee lovers looking for their daily dose can experience different types of brews across various venues in Dubai. From flat white lattes to Arabic coffee, enjoy a free cup at 11 different spots across Dubai including Eggspectation, One Life, M&S Cafe and Eeten just to name a face. For most, coffee is more than just a drink – it’s a source of energy and most likely part of a morning ritual. In recognition of the might of the coffee bean, check out our list of 11 spots to enjoy a free cuppa.

Check out the brand new Brass Monkey on Thursday

Brass Monkey, a new dining and entertainment spot is launching on Bluewaters Island on Thursday, October 1. The venue, which is fully licenced offers two floors of amazing food, beverages and games that everyone can take part in. We’re talking retro video games, 12 bowling lanes, VR racing simulators, pool and snooker, air hockey, shoot-hoops and many more games. The entertainment venue also offers casual dining at their restaurant and bar, making it an all-encompassing spot to spend time with friends and family. In addition to food and games, the casual hotspot will have live music, DJs spinning, special promotions and even a temporary tattoo booth.

Location: Bluewaters Island. Timings: Weekdays from 2pm to 1am, weekends from 2pm to 3am

Spend the day at the re-opened Nikki Beach on Thursday

Nikki Beach Dubai is welcoming guests back on Thursday, October 1st. Upon reopening, guests are invited to enjoy a menu of Nikki Beach’s globally inspired dishes including the Saint Tropez Nicoise Salad, Nikki Beach’s Famous Chicken Satay, Blackened Salmon Tacos, the Marbella Spicy Tuna Roll and Angus Beef Sliders. The beach club reopens with social distancing and sanitisation processes in place.

Location: Pearl Jumeira. Cost: Weekdays Dh150 for a single sun lounger including a towel and a soft drink and Dh100 to spend on F&B, Weekends Dh300 with Dh250 to spend on F&B. When: Tuesday and Thursday from 11am to 8pm every through Saturday. Nikki Beach’s menu is offered daily from 12pm to 8pm

Enjoy a free vegetarian starter at Ce La Vi on Thursday

Popular hotspot CÉ LA VI Dubai has added new vegetarian and vegan dishes to their menu, just in time to celebrate International Vegetarian Day. Accommodating the healthiest of eaters, this menu ticks every box for the healthy lunch, dinner and date nights. Dishes include Tandoori Carrots, Sunchoke Coconut Soup, Butternut Squash Misoyaki, Roasted Cauliflower and the Ce La Vi Vegan Pasta. For International Vegetarian Day on Thursday, Ce La Vi are offering a free vegetarian starter for every vegetarian main dish ordered per person.

Location: Address Sky View. Cost: A la Carte. When: Thursday, October 1 from 12pm to 2am

Try a deep house yoga class on Friday

Lah Lah, Zabeel House, is hosting a ‘Deep House Yoga DXB’ class on Friday at 11am at the outside grass area of the hotel. Add a new twist to your practice as we merge the two worlds of Yoga and Music. Jes Body and DJ, Charl Chaka will be working closely together to create a unique musical deep house yoga flow. Expect a fun, free-spirited space that creates an uplifting vibe on and off the mat.

Location: Zabeel House (Lah Lah, grass area). Cost: Dh100 per person. When: Friday, October 2, doors open at 10.45am, class starts at 11am

Visit the Adidas Oodly ZXatisfying Museum pop up on Friday

Adidas Originals is celebrating the new ZX 2K Boost silhouettes with the opening of the Oddly ZXatisfying Museum pop up in D3. Inspired by the new silhouette and designed with elements that aim to give a full on sensory and oddly satisfying experience, guests can expect to be fully immersed into the world of Zxience which highlights the products unique selling proposition around innovation, technology and comfort.The museum pop up includes installations and elements that will take guests through an experience where every touchpoint activates different senses. Capturing the true essence of Zxience, guests will see different stations in the museum that give them a unique and oddly satisfying experience of familiar things such as slime, kinetic sand, ASMR sound, magnetic pulls and of course, art (because what is a museum without art!), allowing them to interact and fully immerse themselves with their surroundings. From the moment their feet touch the ground at the entrance until they leave, all senses will be manipulated, leaving them with an oddly satisfying sensation.

Location: d3, Building 6, Ground Floor. Cost: Free. When: open to the public October 2 and 3 from 2pm till 10pm

Try La Serre’s new healthy breakfast on Friday morning

Traditional French eatery and bakery, La Serre Boulangerie has introduced a new healthy breakfast menu for those looking to enjoy a wholesome start to the day. New dishes include nutritious options like the açaí tropical bowl, the noix de coco et Chocolat bowl, and the organic berry bowl. For a healthy serving of greens, the new Florentine eggs is not to be missed – poached eggs topped with chives on a bed of spinach and a crispy cauliflower hash base. Ingredients such as smoked salmon, avocado and mushrooms can also be added. Other healthy breakfast items include organic scrambled eggs with “Salmontini” smoked salmon, baked eggs with smoked tomato sauce, organic chicken sausage and red onion, plus more. To accompany breakfast, La Serre Boulangerie offers a range of freshly squeezed juices including green apple, grapefruit, carrot, and orange, while its extensive coffee menu features perfected brews made using Ethiopian-grown Boon Coffee beans.

Location: La Serre Boulangerie, Vida Downtown, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai. Cost: Starting from Dh60. When: Daily from 7am

Try Hutong's newly launched Dim Sum Brunch on Friday

Hutong is introducing its new Dim Sum Brunch with free-flow dim sum and free-flowing bubbly every weekend – perfect for the season and ideal to enjoy in Hutong’s outdoor garden terrace. At the Dim Sum Brunch, guests have a choice of fifteen dishes and can try as many as they like. Stars on the menu include the Wild Mushroom & Truffle Bao, the Suan Cai Yu Crispy Dumpling – a black crunchy outer filled with salted fish and pickled cabbage, the Tea Smoked Egg Foie Gras dumpling and the Hutong Dan Dan Noodles dumpling just to name a few. For a sweet finish, Hutong will offer an assortment of signature desserts, paired with ice-cream and sorbet.

Location: Hutong at Gate Building 6 in DIFC. Cost: Dh385 per person including dim sum and food, Dh488 per person including sparkling grape, Dh588 per person including bubbly. When: Fridays from 1pm to 4pm

Enjoy an evening of stand-up comedy on Friday

Residents can book in an evening of guaranteed laughter, as popular stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu heads to the city for a night of live comedy! One of the finest young comedians in the country, Upmanyu is the first comedian to return from the Indian sub-continent and is set to perform two shows live on October 2 at 6pm and 9pm at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. Organized by Front Row Events, the shows will be held following the strictest safety and social distancing guidelines; tickets are priced at Dh75 (Silver), Dh125 (Gold), and Dh200 (VIP) and are available exclusively on BookMyShow.com

Location: The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. Cost: Dh75, Dh125 and Dh200. When: Friday October 2 at 6pm

Celebrate Mean Girls Day on Saturday October 3

This year on October 3, Sugargram is celebrating Mean Girls Day (aka the day Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was) with a Netflix party. That’s not all, to celebrate your favourite day of the year, Sugargram launched a limited edition Burn Book box with 25 itty bitty cupcakes. Whether you are team "fetch" or "it's not going to happen," you and your crew of plastics definitely need to celebrate the infamous day with some bite-size cupcakes. Sugargram is inviting everyone to sit with us on October 3rd. If you’re in the mood to send a little meanness to one of your besties during or before the party, the limited edition “Burn Book” with all the famous quotes from the movie splashed across the front. For an extra Dh50 you also get a Mean Girl themed T-shirt.

The Sugargram’s Burn Book box is priced at Dh125 for 25 bite-size cupcakes. The box is filled with an assortment of Sugargram’s meanest and most plastic flavours. When: Saturday, October 3

Try the new healthy Saturday brunch at the 100 cafe

the 100 Café now serves a breakfast offer every Saturday from 9am to 4pm, with the option of one nutritious dish from the menu served alongside fresh juice, tea or coffee for just Dh99. With a focus on fresh ingredients, 100 Café serves healthy cuisine designed to nourish the soul. The breakfast menu includes the Bluemoon Oats, overnight oats soaked in cashew milk with natural blue spirulina, cinnamon and fresh berries, Gluten-Free Pancakes, fluffy pancakes topped fresh strawberries, blueberries, banana and served with a choice of maple syrup or local honey, or homemade Vegan Strawberry Yogurt and Granola. Those who prefer a more savoury taste can enjoy the new Pumpkin & Pesto Sandwich, made with sourdough bread and filled with roasted pumpkin, enoki mushrooms, spinach and a rich, mixed herb and nut pesto, the Vegan Cheese & Tomato Sandwich, sourdough bread filled with homemade vegan cheese of cashew nuts alongside alfalfa sprouts and rich tomatoes, and the classic Poached Eggs and Mushrooms on Sourdough Toast.

Location: The Hundred Wellness Centre, Villa 21, 53b Street, Jumeirah 1. Cost: Dh99 per person. When: Saturday from 9am to 4pm

Shop the new Fall/Winter Collection this Saturday

This year’s Fall/Winter season in Dubai will see the launch of a host of exclusive end of year collections, new looks, on-trend designs and fashion du jour that are guaranteed to suit all tastes, sizes and styles. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), F/W 2020 takes place from 2 October to 15 October and features promotions, new fashion drops and much more across the entire city. So make sure you stop by the malls for exclusive selections.

Take advantage of the Dubai Home Festival Deals at Festival Plaza

This year’s Dubai Home Festival is bringing a great prizes to is no exception. Customers who spend over Dh 500 can win one of ten homemakers worth Dh10,000 in credit to spend on their home-makeover. This prize comes in partnership with interior designers to add that extra flair and expertise to your homes. During the Home Festival, shoppers can register their receipts at dubaifestivalplaza.com and sign up to the Festival Rewards loyalty app to enter the draw to win one of ten home makeovers. Swedish retailer IKEA will be also be hosting weekly draws on Sunday and hold a Sofa week between October 1 to October 10 with discounts starting from 25 per cent on selected products.