Marks and Spencer coffee Image Credit:

For most, coffee is more than just a drink – it’s a source of energy and most likely part of a morning ritual. In recognition of the might of the coffee bean.

Throughout October 1, coffee lovers looking for their daily dose can experience different types of brews with a unique cultural origin across various venues in Dubai.

1. Marks & Spencer

To celebrate International Coffee Day next, Marks & Spencer will be offering a free coffee voucher with every purchase to its first 350 café customers, which will be redeemable throughout the month of October. Additionally, they are launching two premium coffee hampers filled with fine coffee blends, gourmet treats and crockery, delivered directly to your door.

Location: Dubai Festival City, Dubai Marina Mall. Offer: Free coffee voucher with any purchase. When: Until October 1. Voucher will be valid throughout October

2. One Life

Image Credit:

Follow One Life’s Instagram account and post a story then you’ll get a free latte. Whether you’re a soy latte or an espresso kinda person or a run of the mill flat white fan, you can dine in your take away your free coffee at the fashionable hub. You don’t need to make an order to enjoy the free cup of coffee all day on October 1.

Location: One Life Kitchen & Café, Building 5, Dubai Design District. Offer: One free coffee, per person. When: Thursday, October 1 from 8am to 6pm

3. Eeten Urban Kitchen

Image Credit:

Eeten Urban Kitchen, the all-day eatery is offering anyone who joins them for a meal on the day gets a free coffee. They can choose from a variety of speciality coffee drinks available at the restaurant including the Brullecino, Cereal Killer, Café con Miele, Canadian Lotus, Banana Break, Spanish Latte, Dirty Chai Latte and any of our cold brew bottles too.

Location: Dubai Marina Mall. Offer: Free cup of coffee with every order. When: Thursday, October 1 from 8am to 11pm

4. Eggspectation

Image Credit:

Eggspectation is going all out by offering dine-in, bottomless brewed coffee on the house for the whole day. For every order of a main, customers will be offered a cup of Eggspectation brewed coffee on the house which they can continue to refill for the duration of their stay.

Location: City Walk and JBR. Offer: Unlimited coffee with every main. When: Thursday, October 1 all-day

5. Al Mashowa

Image Credit:

Al Mashowa, the authentic Emirati restaurant that serves fresh local cuisine located in City Walk will be serving a free traditional Qahwa coffee with Arabic dates for anyone who visits them.

Location: City Walk. Offer: Free cup of coffee per person. When: Thursday, October 1 from 11.30am to 12am

6. Al Nafoorah

Al Nafoorah will be offering a complimentary traditional coffee with Lebanese biscuit ma’amoul stuffed with dates for everyone who visits their venue.

Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Offer: Free cup of coffee per person. When: Thursday, October 1 from 12pm to 11.30pm

7. Babaji

Image Credit:

Babaji, an authentic Turkish restaurant in the heart of Dubai at City Walk, will be offering strong and freshly brewed Turkish coffee served with Turkish delight.

Location: City Walk. Offer: Free cup of coffee per person. When: Thursday, October 1 from 11am to 1am

8. Sikka Café

Image Credit:

The homegrown restaurant serving a melange of Emirati, Indian and Persian flavours, will be offering both Emirati and Saudi Qahwa coffee at each of its locations for free with a side of Arabic dates.

Location: La Mer, City Walk and Last Exit Al Khawaneej. Offer: Free cup of coffee per person. When: Thursday, October 1 from 9am to 1am

9. Flow

Image Credit:

The homegrown healthy eating hub will be offering the first 100 cups of coffee ordered completely free of charge from its Jumeirah Emirates Towers’ restaurant, while also running a Tag & Win social media competition for guests to win free coffee for a month at the venue. The competition will run until October 1 with the lucky winner announced on International Coffee Day.

Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai. Offer: Free cup of coffee for first 100 customers. When: Thursday, October 1 from 7am to 7pm

10. Reform Social & Grill

Image Credit:

Reform Social & Grill is offering free takeaway coffee to anyone who passes by their coffee shop. They are serving up their signature blends, using the fine quality Vittoria beans. Available for dine-in and takeaway on any coffee.

Location: Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes Dubai. Offer: One free brew from The Coffee Shop. When: Thursday, October 1 from 8am to 12am

11. II Passaggio

For the month of October, get your caffeine fix at newly launched II Passaggio. The Italian Mediterranean inspired restaurant will be giving away free coffee to guests for the whole month. The giveaway is in celebration of International Coffee Day (1st October) and International Coffee Month (October). The offer is available to all guests for dine-in or takeaway.