Pizza and Hops for Dh39

The Pullman Hotel will celebrate International Hops and Pizza Day with a great offer. Guests are invited to enjoy a classic margarita pizza and a pint of hops for Dh39 on October 9.

Location Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster T Cost Dh39 Timings Tuesday October 9 all day

Swap a leaf for a free coffee

On Monday, you can pay with a leaf to claim a free Spiced Toffee latte from Costa Coffee. Try a drink from their brand new Spiced Toffee range completely free of charge, by paying with a crunchy leaf, that you can find anywhere in Dubai. The new coffee is made from a blend of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, toffee, honey and sweet smoke; the new range will officially mark the start of the autumn season and is the perfect drink to get cosy with. The Spiced Toffee range will encompass four drinks, including Spiced Toffee Latte (Hot), Spiced Toffee Latte (Over Ice), Spiced Toffee Frostino and Spiced Toffee Hot Chocolate.

Location All Costa venues Cost Free in exchange for a leaf Timings Monday October 8 from 8am to 9am

Party: Happy Hour at Le Frenchy

Le Frenchy wants guests to laugh, joke, and be happy. Experience the happiness that comes from Le Frenchy’s Happy Hour. The offer is a buy 1 Get 1 Free offer on selected beverages every day during the week. This offer will make you as happy as a Frenchman at the World Cup.

Location Byblos Dubai Marina Offer buy one get one free Timings Sunday to Thursday from 5pm to 8pm

Eat: Carluccio’s ‘Treat Yourself’ October set menu

Italian chain Carluccio’s launches brand new set menu throughout October for diners to enjoy their favourite dishes at a fraction of the cost. Form Dh89 for two courses, and Dh99 for three, the set menus include homemade favourites from the man himself as well as some new additions. Starters include calamari fritti served with lemon mayonnaise and classic bruschetta with heirloom tomatoes. Mains include a seafood linguine, mushroom risotto, superfood salad and the favoured chicken and pepper pizza while desserts of chocolate fondente and traditional tiramisu round off this Italian feast.

Location All UAE locations Cost Dh89 for two courses, Dh99 for three (Jumeirah Creekside Hotel; Dubai and Eastern Mangroves; Abu Dhabi are Dh95 for two courses and Dh106 for three courses Timings Every day throughout October

Celebrate International Taco Day (a week later)

Although international Taco day is observed on October 4, Poco Loco’s at The Beach invites Mexican cuisine lovers to bring one ripe avocado and get a complimentary guacamole. The offer runs until October 11. As part of the promotion, Poco Loco is also extending its Taco Tuesday deal across the entire week. Customers can enjoy unlimited tacos in a mix of flavours for Dh111. During this period, the restaurant is also treating diners to one complimentary taco with every meal.

Location The Beach Cost Free guacamole for a ripe avocado, unlimited tacos for Dh111, One complimentary taco per meal Timings Runs until October 11 Sunday to Wednesday from 11am to 12am, Thursday to Saturday from 11am – 1am

Eat: Gary Rhodes is in the house

The culinary steakhouse, Rhodes Twenty10, invites food lovers to enjoy an evening of dining, cooked personally by Gary Rhodes himself, who will be in the kitchen for two nights only on October 10 and 11. Tuck into a selection of dishes, inspired by the season’s flavours, including lobster and avocado scrambled eggs, seared scallops with creamy mashed potatoes and devilled sauce or a seafood mixed grill. If that is not enough, finish off the meal with a tasty sticky toffee pudding. Get the chance to see what the legendary chef does best in the kitchen and later meet the man himself.

Location Rhodes Twenty10, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa Dubai Cost A la Carte Timings October 10 and 11 from 7pm to 12am

Fun: Azure’s Outdoor movie night

Sea-nema Nights at Azure Beach is the name of this event. Azure Beach, at the Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR, brings movies to the seaside. As temperatures cool down and hit their October sweet spot, experience an outdoor cinema by the sea every Wednesday. Show times are 9pm, so make sure you get there by 8.30pm to enjoy any of the three packages and get yourself comfortable for a feature presentation.

Location Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR Cost Dh95 for non-hotel guests; (special discount for hotel guests) Choice of a soft drink, juice, or bottle of water, Includes a hot dog or loaded fries, and a bag of popcorn, Dh145 including 2 house beverages and food, Dh1,000 for up to 4 people in the VIP section including house beverages and food Timings Every Wednesday from 8.30pm on wards

Good Deed of the week: World Arthritis Day

The Middle East Arthritis Foundation will hold a public community event on October 12 at the Shangri-La hotel, Dubai to mark World Arthritis Day 2018. The Foundation will host a number of activities led by arthritic patients including a fashion show, nutrition and pain management sessions and free bone density tests, all designed to create greater awareness of the chronic disease. With more than 50 million people around the world diagnosed with some form of arthritis and one in five people in the UAE, it is imperative that preventative measures are taken early on. The community event is open to the public and will feature a yoga session, followed by breakout sessions on nutrition and pain management by experts, with inspiring tales from arthritic patients on managing lifestyles. For the first time this year, there will also be sessions in Arabic for the benefit of the Arabic-speaking population. People who attend can also conduct a free hand scan for Arthritis as well as a free bone density scan for osteoporosis and much more.

Location Shangri-La hotel, Dubai Cost Free Timings Friday October 12 from 8am onwards

Spa deal of the week: Hydrating facials

Dehydrated skin? The Spa at Address Montgomerie offers you a choice of hydrating facials to choose from. Take your pick between a Citrus Facial, Essential Shock, Oxygen Facial and the Cure Facial, al of them promising to hydrate and quench your skin infusing it essential vitamins, leaving you glowing and ready for the season. Duration: 60-minute session

Location The Spa at Address Montgomerie Cost Dh285 per person includes complimentary access to spa facilities Timings Daily from 10am until 9pm

Splurge: Stay and show deal with Jumeirah

Jumeirah Group and La Perle have partnered to give guests the opportunity to catch the unique show in Al Habtoor City, when booking a Suite stay from now until the end of November. Guests can choose to stay at a Suite in Jumeirah Al Qasr or the summerhouses of Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, for five nights from Dh1500 per night. The stay includes complimentary daily breakfast, exclusive access to the executive club and unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark, the resort’s swimming pool, and being hosted by the in-villa butler if staying Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf. You'll get two Gold tickets to La Perle.This offer is valid until 30th November on mid-range suites.

Movies:

Bad Times at the El Royale

Release Date: 11 October 2018

Starring: Jeff Bridges, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Nick Offerman

Language: English

A Star is Born

Release Date: 11 October 2018

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga

Language: English