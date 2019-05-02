Your guide to all the things happening around the country

ABU DHABI

Shilpa Shetty in Abu Dhabi

The Bollywood actress and businesswoman will be inaugurating Al Adil’s new store next to Downtown Sheraton Hotel, Khalidiyah Abu Dhabi at 8pm.

Music for Smiles

Music Monkeys will be hosting a musical class for parents and young children, to raise funds and build awareness about children with cleft palates and cleft lips. Established by Dr William P Magee, a plastic surgeon and his wife Kathleen, Operation Smile has been actively working to help children receive surgical care. Music, snacks, beverages and a lucky draw of exciting prizes await visitors. At The British School in Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi, 2.30-4pm.

DUBAI

The shopping extravaganza is back for its sixth edition, running from today until Saturday, offering discounts on a range of items including fashion, beauty, gold and jewellery. More than 400 brands are taking part in the citywide mega sale where shoppers can enjoy deals from over 1,500 outlets. Shoppers who spend a minimum of Dh250 can enter the raffle draw, whereby ten lucky winners will each win back their spends of upto Dh1,000 each day, totaling up to Dh30,000 up for grabs over the sale period. The full list of participating brands is on the website.

From elegant gala dinners to a Queen tribute act, the QE2 will celebrate the 50-year anniversary of her maiden transatlantic voyage with a selection of experiences on board. The Queens Grill gala dinner starts with a welcome reception, then be led to the restaurant that was once reserved for first-class passengers and visiting royals, for a five course menu replicating dishes from the 1969 voyage, paired with a selection of world beverages. A classic pianist and harpist will entertain throughout, Dh850, 7pm-11pm. For those who wish to party, head to the Grand Lounge for a show with Queen by Majesty, back to back hits feature at the all-action production, from 9pm, Dh495 includes theatre show and supper club. Call 04 526 8811.

Only Fools and 3 Courses

A Thursday of chaos and mayhem with an extra-large portion of comedy at Arabian Ranches Golf Club. The family friendly interactive comedy dinner event, combines fine food and comedy action, with Marlene and Boycie hosting. Dh295 per person/child inclusive of the show and a three-course meal, 7pm. Call 04 3607 935.

Life Happens

A celebration of FN Designs 10th anniversary with an exhibition celebrating the diverse art curated by the gallery over the decade and its impact on art and culture in Dubai. Aiming to provoke the senses of art collectors, the exhibition will showcase artists who have been contributing to FN Designs exhibitions over the course of ten years. From today until May 31, at AlSerkal Avenue.

Abode Dubai

Season closing weekend with CamelPhat, duo that make authentic, timeless house music. Also headlining is Essex born GW Harrison alongside resident DJs Jixo and Danz, Jean B, Mar+Mer and Adam Graca, at Soho Garden, Meydan RaceCourse Grandstand.

Taste of Hilton

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah hosts a culinary extravaganza for one night only, offering flavours of three signature outlets – BiCE Ristorante, Trader Vic’s and McGettigan’s – in one night, from 7-11.30pm. Dh350 per person.

Ladies Night

Classic night for the ladies offering two hours of free-flowing beverages and bites for Dh175, on Thursdays between 6-8pm. At Verve Bar and Brasserie, Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City. Call 04 525 763.

Paw Patrol Rescue Pups

Meet and greet your favorite paw patrol rescue pups at Hamleys, The Dubai Mall, from 5-9pm. Have fun with the characters and learn to stay safe with paw patrol, performance and prize giveaways at 7pm.

RAS AL KHAIMAH

May Fest 2019

The fourth edition of the music festival is underway at Rixos Bab Al Bahr. Today, an R’n’B gold pool party with Burak Yeter, Latino dance shows and a neon afterparty.

Call 07 202 0000

SHARJAH

Hessler Street Duo

Violinist Patrick Yim and pianist Jennifer Heemstra present a varied concert of standard classical and contemporary works. The Duo are currently touring the UAE, India and Tajikstan. At Arts Rotunda, American University of Sharjah, 7pm. Dh25 for AUS students and Dh50 general admission sold at the door.