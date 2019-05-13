Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Ramadan & Eid Festival 2019

An exhibition that combines a consumer show with traditional celebrations, showcasing family-friendly consumer goods, gift items, Arabic food, toys and games, as well as traditional song and dance to bring in the festivities and an ambience of togetherness. At Hall 8 and 9, Adnec Abu Dhabi, 8pm to 2am. Free entry and free parking. Until June 4.

DUBAI

Meet the new chefs

Three new celebrity chefs have joined the current collection of ten celebrity restaurants at The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. The hotel’s Al Muntaha restaurant welcomes Chef Francky Semblat (right) and Sky View restaurant Chef Kim Joinie-Maurin, whilst Chef Kasper Kurdahl (left) joins Al Mahara Restaurant, celebrating a combined total of 7 michelin stars. The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah aims to create elevated dining experiences for its guests, with a focus on delivering culinary sensations.

Enjoy Ramadan vibes at Costa

Share the sweet of moments this Ramadan with a little help from Costa Coffee UAE. Their new Ramadan cup was designed by Syrian/Russian artist and muralist Dina Saadi. The Costa cup for 2019 showcases her freestyle spirit and love for bold patterns and bright colours. In that cup, try their new Ramadan drink, the Velvet Macchiato. Combining the flavours of Red Velvet Cheesecake with cold coffee and a milk foam topping, the drink will be available to try throughout Ramadan and starts at Dh19. And finally, try their sweet treats. Choose from Maamoul pudding cakes, rich chocolate halawa cake, Umm Ali cheesecake and fruity Vimto toot cake just to name a few, thanks to SugarMoo for launching in-store at Costa.

Charity Art Exhibit

‘Inspired by you’ is a charity art project by Besix Foundation in collaboration with Sotheby’s to help raise funds for young adults with special needs for the Integreat Centre in Dubai. The project will exhibit artworks created by the students from recycled construction material and inspired by international artists in the fields of photography, painting, mixed-media, installations and sculptures. Displayed at Sotheby’s Dubai, DIFC. Public opening hours are from 10am–4pm daily, culminating with a special auction on May 18, 7-10pm, open to the public.

Love Me heart sculpture

A new sculpture ‘Love Me’ heart, has been added to Emaar’s growing community art portfolio, at a height of five metres and equally wide, it has a depth of 3.8 metres and weighs over 7,000kg. The sculpture has been positioned to reflect the sky-high Burj Khalifa on its mirrored steel surface making it a companion to the two LED shows lighting up the tower throughout Ramadan.

The QE2 Heritage Trail

The QE2 Heritage Tours have been extended into the evening during Ramadan with tours available at 3-5pm and 8-9pm, costing Dh170 per person with Dh100 redeemable against iftar, food and beverage.

Watch Avengers: Endgame at a Discount

For all Marvel aficionados looking to watch the classic Avengers: Endgame showdown again, Reel Cinemas’ is offering a 25 per cent discount when watching it a second time. Simply show the previous Avengers: Endgame movie ticket from any cinema across the UAE. Valid until May 31, 2019 and within 10 days from date of the first movie ticket.

Interactive Prayer Station

Ibn Battuta Mall will join forces with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to share prayers through an interactive wall located in India Court, taking visitors on a journey through virtual reality and showcasing real experiences of refugees and their homes. Until June 6.

Help those less Fortunate

BurJuman is marking Ramadan with the UAE Red Crescent to support those less fortunate. Visitors can drop off pre-loved toys and clothes in good condition at the donation boxes available across the mall. Also, explore traditional activities that depict the culture and the importance of the month as well as commemorate the Year of Tolerance where people come together as one. From iftar to 10 pm each night during Ramadan, enjoy coffee and dates available at the main atriums and get hands adorned in henna art, younger members can explore their flair for creative arts at the Arts and Crafts Corner.

Discover Legoland

Mark Ramadan at Legoland Dubai, part of Dubai Parks and Resorts, this May, with a series of special offers taking place at the park. Starting from the first day of Ramadan, guests can visit Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water Park for Dh100 per ticket, with 10 per cent of all ticket sales going towards the ‘Wanna Read?’ initiative, a charitable initiative aiming to create warm, friendly and healing environments through reading activities for children in hospitals. The Big Shop retail store within the park will also run a ‘buy-one-give-one’ offer on all books, meaning when one book is purchased, visitors will be given another to donate.

La Perle by Dragone goes dark

During Ramadan, the aquashow spectacle will take a short break. During this time vouchers and tickets will be available for sale (until May 20) from Dh99 for silver and Dh149 for gold. Vouchers can later be redeemed for any show during the summer from June 3 until August 31.

SHARJAH

A Century in Flux

An exhibition featuring highlights from the Barjeel Art Foundation, showcasing key modernist paintings, sculptures and mixed media artworks. Curated by Salwa Mikdadi with Barjeel curators Mandy Merzaban and Karim Sultan, the exhibition covers a century of artistic production in the Arab region and its diaspora, beginning from the late 19th Century to the late 20th Century, at Sharjah Art Museum, until May 30. Open daily from 9am to 2pm and 9.30-11.30pm, and from 9.30-11.30pm on Fridays, during Ramadan. Admission is free.