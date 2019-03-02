ABU DHABI
Rewind - it’s Sunday
Go old-school with the best music of the 80s and 90s, at Iris Yas Marina. Ladies get free beverages. Every Sunday, 9pm till late.
Call 055-1605636
DUBAI
Festival of Literature
Celebration of the written and spoken word, with sessions to engage, entertain and inform, with topics encompassing fiction, history, current affairs, food, health, travel, biography, business and more. Meet international authors and thinkers, take part in creative writing workshops and indulge in intelligent and articulate discussions on a wide range of topics. Sessions are for all ages and nationalities. At InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, being held until March 9. Tickets for paid sessions can be purchased on the website. emirateslitfest.com
Outdoor Fitness Studio
Laguna Waterpark and Fitness in DXB has set up an outdoor gym facility Fit Hub at La Mer. A week-long free trial to its classes start today, until March 7. A variety of instructor-led workouts, including boot camps, yoga, boxing, dance classes, plus a variety of functional workouts, are on offer. Prices start from Dh99 for a single class, Dh449 for five classes, or Dh799 for ten classes. Those training will also be eligible for exclusive benefits and offers at La Mer. lagunawaterpark.com
The MOE Club House
Mall of the Emirates has launched a new culinary experience, where trendy, urban diners can gather with family and friends to try out homegrown F&B concepts, food experimentation with 3D printing, family games, kids’ activities and live entertainment, during the Dubai Food Festival.
Spanish fiesta experience
The Dubai Food Festival is on across the city to discover the finest of eateries and hidden gems and Casa de Tapas is offering foodies a special Chef’s table with resident Chef Borges, as he walks guests through the evolution of the Spanish cuisine, made complete with a live performance by flamenco dancers, in addition to an introductory dance lesson. Dh195, tickets available at platinumlist.net. facebook.com/CasaDeTapasDubai
Documentary Screening
Celebrate women who changed the world, by joining an outdoor movie screening of the documentary, RBG: Hero. Icon. Dissenter., covering the life and career of US Supreme Court Justice and women’s rights activist Ruth Bader Ginsburg. At Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, 7pm. Tickets Dh92. ellevatenetwork.com
Salman Qureshi’s Curry Bunch
Catch the region’s first improv group as they whip up a menu of comedy and laughs based on your suggestions. At the Courtyard Playhouse, Al Quoz Industrial 1, 8pm. Rsvp on the website, to attend. courtyardplayhouse.com
White Nights concept
Passionate about food, culture or entertainment? This night is for you with something for everyone at the monthly White Nights launching at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). On the first Sunday of each month (until May), Gate Village’s fine dining and art galleries will be alive with dining offers, live entertainment and late-night access. Diners are encouraged to wear white so they can take advantage of the exclusive offers and menus available from 7.30pm-9.30pm each White Night. This inaugural night will feature exclusive offerings from 11 participating restaurants. difc.ae
BOA Story Sundays Boa Dubai’s themed ladies night titled Story, with music by Devon Kosoko, at V Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Al Habtoor City. Ladies get free beverages all night. Doors open at 11pm. Call 056-5012039.
Register for a day of ocean fun
Divers and beach goers will come together at Kite N Surf, City Beach on March 8. Presented by PADI, the free event offers a number of activities. In and under the water, attendees can try scuba and freediving in the pool, take part in an underwater cleanup and treasure hunt and participate in a number of other water sports. On the surface, people can enjoy beachfront yoga at sunrise, music, food and inspirational talks. Send your name and diving experience to +447973661332 to join the WhatsApp group for more information, offers and updates. facebook.com/PADI
Register for a Superhero Fun Run
Register for the Al Noor Superhero Fun Run taking place on March 15, a community fundraising drive to safeguard the education, care and professional training to students with physical and cognitive challenges and a chance to dress up as your comic book favourite, for a four-kilometre run through Al Barsha. Adults Dh100 and Dh70 entry fee for little superheroes aged between six and 17, children aged below five years run for free. alnoorspneeds.ae
SHARJAH
Think Science Fair 2019
A fair celebrating all things science through interactive workshops, competitions and live science shows. Students (from local schools and universities) will be exhibiting their project prototypes in different scientific categories and innovations in a number of areas. At Sharjah Astronomy Centre, 9am to 5pm. Visitors need to register on the website, to attend. The fair is being held in all seven emirates, with the next to be held at Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre on March 10, Zayed Sports Complex Fujairah on March 17 and Ajman University on March 21. thinkscience.ae