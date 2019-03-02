Passionate about food, culture or entertainment? This night is for you with something for everyone at the monthly White Nights launching at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). On the first Sunday of each month (until May), Gate Village’s fine dining and art galleries will be alive with dining offers, live entertainment and late-night access. Diners are encouraged to wear white so they can take advantage of the exclusive offers and menus available from 7.30pm-9.30pm each White Night. This inaugural night will feature exclusive offerings from 11 participating restaurants. difc.ae