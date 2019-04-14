Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

2019 Galleries at MAS

An accessible way for residents to discover and engage with the art world, as part of the Abu Dhabi Art’s programme. Ten of Abu Dhabi Art’s regular participating galleries are showcasing photographs and paintings for sale at prices ranging from Dh350 to Dh15,000, as well as limited edition prints and paintings by established artists. Open from 9am to 8pm at Gallery A in Manarat Al Saadiyat, until June 8. abudhabiart.ae

Nomadic Traces: Journeys of Arabian Script

The exhibition showcases six of the region’s scripts that have influenced the Middle East as we know today, including culture and communities. The exhibition also features nine newly-commissioned works by artists from across the GCC and the Levant, and will highlight themes that speak to both the UAE and the Middle East, at Warehouse421, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, until July 28. Free entry. warehouse421.ae

DUBAI

The Fridge Concert Series

Season 29 of the music series is underway with a line-up of musicians ready to showcase their original material. Today, American singer/songwriter Chinua Hawk (pictured) takes the stage, supported by Jerome Deligero, at The Fridge Dubai, Alserkal Avenue. Doors open at 7.30pm, show at 8pm. Entry free for those aged below 13, those aged under 21 pay Dh30 at the door and Dh50 for adults. thefridgedubai.com

Super Saver Pass Upgraded

Dubai Pass giving more value for the whole family Image Credit: Supplied

The Dubai Pass, an all-inclusive pre-paid pass is offering users access to 15 more attractions, with 48 experiences now available to choose from through the upgraded pass. With a starting price of Dh425 for adults and Dh405 for children, the newly re-launched pass offers value on entrance to a number of the city’s attractions, tours and experiences (savings of up to 60 per cent overall on Dubai’s leading leisure spots) enabling visitors to enjoy the best of Dubai for less. For more details or purchase, log onto the website. dubaipass.ae

Davido Live

Multi-Award Winning Nigerian singer, songwriter & producer will be performing at Toy Room DXB this evening, Playing the freshest Hip-Hop & RnB. Ladies will recieve complimentary beverages until 12am. Doors are open from 11pm to 4am

Songkran at Toshi

Celebrate the water festival which marks the beginning of the traditional Thai New Year at Toshi Pan Asian Restaurant, Grand Millennium Dubai. A Thai-themed buffet of street food complete with live cooking stations will be serving favourite dishes and traditional desserts, while you get entertained by live music. from 6.30-11pm, Dh199 per person with soft beverages or Dh299 per person with three hours of free select house beverages, children from 4-10 dine for Dh69. Call 04-4234170.

Songkran Festivities

Mango Tree Thai Bistro at Hilton Dubai the Walk is celebrating the festival with culinary festivities featuring food dishes from the four regions of Thailand, starting at Dh39. From noon to 11pm. Call 04-3747555.

Thai New Year Menu

Commemorate Songkran surrounded by the Burj Lake. Set menu of authentic family-style dishes at Thiptara, Palace Downtown, available until April 30, at Dh410 per person, from 6-11.30pm. Call 04-8883444.

Songkran Water Festival

Pai Thai is recreating the festival fusing dining, decor and entertainment to create the experience, starting with a abra trip through the Madinat Jumeirah waterways to the venue. The experience includes a welcome beverage crafted from traditional Thai herbs, a sharing set menu of Thai classics and live entertainment accompanied by resident traditional dancer, until April 20. Dh295 per person for food only (minimum two people sharing). Call 04-4323232.

GoT Dragon Eggs

Get your hands on limited edition Game of Thrones inspired chocolate dragon eggs, inspired by the cult TV series. The three hand-painted eggs will be available on the Deliveroo app to order from their partner Sugarmoo, to celebrate the final season premiere and for the days leading up to Easter. Available in sets of three, through April, with each one of Sugarmoo’s signature cake flavours – red velvet oreo, chocolate peppermint and carrot cake – retailed for Dh118. deliveroo.ae

McDonald’s Cheese Festival

If you’re a cheese lover, celebrate cheesy goodness, with McDonald’s UAE giving you the choice to ‘cheese up’ any item on the menu by adding nacho cheese sauce for Dh2, or for free between 1-2pm every Wednesdays. Seriously, anything on the menu. Available for a limited time, until May 6.

Free Outdoor Cinema