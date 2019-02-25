ABU DHABI
Distant Prospects
Abu Dhabi Festival 2019 is presenting a diverse visual arts programme, headlined by this landmark exhibition, presenting the history of European landscape paintings that contains major works spanning five centuries and are among the most important private collections in the world.
Open to the public from today, until March 25 at Manarat al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. Parallel to the exhibition, it will also include an educational programme to inspire aspiring and emerging artists, interactive talks and panel discussions, guided exhibition tours and practical creative workshops inspired by the works on display.
For more information on schedules and performances, visit abudhabifestival.ae
Who Run The World
Women get four free beverages and 50 per cent discount on Hamilton’s Gastropub bites menu, at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas.
Every Tuesday, from 6-10pm. Also, 50 per cent off select house beverages during happy hours, Saturday to Wednesday, 5-9pm and and Fridays from 12-6pm. Call 02-6970000.
DUBAI
Dive into the world of Science
An interactive science exhibition titled Wafi’s Science Factory, combining both knowledge and fun challenges where visitors can experience and play with science. Produced in conjunction with a team of scientists, physicists, geologists and astronomers, more than 40 interactive machines across a range of experiences including an earthquake, tornadoes and being invisible, that will cater to people of all ages.
Open from 10am today, until mid-April. wafi.com.
Dubai International Boat Show
Whether you want to buy a boat, discover recreational superyachts, explore the latest diving and aquatic innovations, ride the waves or just have a fun day out with the family, at Dubai Canal, Jumeirah (Near Dubai Ladies Club).
Open from 3-9.30pm, until March 2. Online tickets for children aged 13-17 years is Dh25, regular tickets at Dh55 and for a family Dh160. boatshowdubai.com
House Of Design
Roopa Vohra, a brand known for reviving and bringing old world designs to today’s day and age will be exhibiting its new Royal Maharani collection, giving a contemporary spin to traditional artefacts, to suit the tastes of today’s women.
At Level 1, Suite 3, Emirates Towers Hotel Dubai, today and tomorrow from 11am to 7.30pm. Call 050-4586786.
After School Arts Club
Arabic Calligraphy with Ibraheem Khamayseh, exploring different ways of playing with Arabic letters using stencils, paper cut-outs and colours to create works of art. Working with the instructor, the participants will take inspiration from the exhibition ‘Disciplined Insurgence’ and learn about the different Arabic calligraphy scripts.
Tuesdays, 4-6pm until March 5, at Tashkeel, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai. For ages 8-14years, Dh30 per class. Call 04-3363313. tashkeel.org
Viva la Vita Ladies Night
Gather the girls and celebrate the finer things in life. Ladies get three free beverages and 50 per cent off the Venetian ladies’ night menu .
Classic RnB sounds by DJ Mitchell, every Tuesday evening from 6-10pm. At All’onda, Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, Palm Jumeriah. Call 04-2488870.
Red Carpet for Oscars Week
If you missed seeing 2019’s Oscar nominated films on the big screen, this is your chance to watch them. Oscar nominated movies make a reappearance at Reel Cinemas at The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, The Springs Souk, Rove Downtown and Jebel Ali Recreational Club locations. Movies to be screened include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Blank Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Bohemian Rhapsody. Additionally, popular Oscar nominated Vice and Green Book will also be on the list.
Until Thursday. reelcinemas.ae
Bounty Beets
All new offer that invites ladies to ditch heels and encourages them to eat well. Running weekly, every Tuesday from 6-10pm, the offer includes all-you-can-eat from the healthy Up Beet menu (contains only gluten-free dishes), priced at Dh99 for four-hours of unlimited healthy bites and a refreshment beverage of choice or Dh199 which includes select beverages.
At Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi.
Cine Kids
Designed for kids learning French, Alliance Francaise Dubai is screening Phantom Boy, an animated film about a super-powered boy who helps a wheelchair-bound policeman in his attempt to bring down a mob kingpin. Following the screening, children can take part in a fun activity related to the theme of the movie.
From 4-6pm, for ages 5-10 years, at Alliance Francaise Dubai Theatre, Oud Metha. Free entry, rsvp mediatheque@afdubai.org.
Register for Who Run the World Relay Race
In the lead up to International Women’s Day, Race The Dash is hosting the Daman Challenge Ladies Dash, a fun run with a competitive edge for women only. Taking place on March 5, participants need to create a group of five and compete in a 5km relay race, with each participant running a kilometre. Individuals can sign up to be placed into groups with fellow single participants.
Prices starting from Dh60 for kids and Dh120 for ladies. racethedash.com