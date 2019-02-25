If you missed seeing 2019’s Oscar nominated films on the big screen, this is your chance to watch them. Oscar nominated movies make a reappearance at Reel Cinemas at The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, The Springs Souk, Rove Downtown and Jebel Ali Recreational Club locations. Movies to be screened include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Blank Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Bohemian Rhapsody. Additionally, popular Oscar nominated Vice and Green Book will also be on the list.