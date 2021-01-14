1 of 12
Spend the perfect weekend in the UAE! Here is a list of events you can enjoy
WATCH THE DSF FIREWORKS THIS WEEKEND: The fireworks are a much-loved mainstay of each addition of DSF and a firm favourite for visitors and residents. over the next two weeks on Thursday and Friday, you can watch the fireworks at Al Seef at 8.30pm and La Mer at 9.30pm.
CHECK OUT THE NEW LIGHT SCULPTURES IN DOWNTOWN DUBAI: The streets of Downtown Dubai have been brought to life by a series of illuminations that take residents and visitors on a journey of light and discovery as part of Dubai Shopping Festival’s Al Hai project. The art installations feature immersive, innovative and sustainable art that was four months in the making. So head down there this weekend after the sun sets and check out the amazing light sculptures.
CELEBRATE THURSDAY WITH ALOFT’S THIRST DAY: Kick off the weekend in style every Thursday, at the Canteen, guests are invited together with colleagues and friends to kick-off the weekend with a variety of F&B options available at Dh99, including a starte main and beverage, or two starters and one beverage, as well as two more combinations. This offer takes place at The Canteen in Aloft City Center Deira from 7pm to 11pm.
CATCH THE UFC FIGHT ON YAS ISLAND: Three events will take place during the course of the next seven days, that kick off this Saturday, January 16 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, allowing a limited number of fans to watch the event live at the Etihad Arena. The first fight event of UFC Fight Island Triple Header will be headlined by a featherweight bout between No.1 ranked Max Holloway and No.6 Calvin Kattar.
CHECK OUT A BRAND NEW BRUNCH POP UP: Maiz Tacos is doing its first brunch takeover in partnership with VIDA Emirates Hills. Your taco prayers have been answered by the Mexican mavericks as Maiz will offer a 5-course brunch menu, which features Corn Chips and Guacamole, Elotes, Mexican Caesar Salad, 3 tacos per person which will include the Polo Adobado, Carne Asada, Calabazaand to finish the feasting with classic Churros and dip. The brunch will run for three hours from 1pm to 4pm with a selection of beverage packages to accompany your afternoon set menu. Packages start from Dh165 for food, Dh335 for house beverages and Dh375 including sparkling.
PARTY OLD SCHOOL AT O LOUNGE THIS FRIDAY: One of the most talked-about brunches, Old Skl, has launched in Dubai focusing on the best decades, the 90s and 00s were the best, so let’s take a step back in time and celebrate everything from garage hits, to RnB and party classics. Taking place every Friday after, this brunch is one to really let your hair down and party like it’s 1999. The venue is O Lounge, inside the Voco Hotel, SZR, the party promises everything for the ultimate night out. It kicks off at 3pm until 7pm and there’s an after-party from 7pm to 9pm.
YOGA ON THE BEACH AT NIKKI: The perfect way to bring the weekend to a close - Nikki Beach Resort & Spa are running a series of outdoors yoga classes with Dionne every Saturday this January. The first session of the series takes place this Saturday, January 16 from 9am to 10.15 and the focus will be lengthening, which teaches you to relieve pressure on the spinal nerves, align the vertebrae and lengthen the spine.
ENRICO BARTOLINI'S HOSTS A GALA DINNER AT ROBERTOS: This Saturday, renowned Chef Enrico Bartolini of Michelin three-starred MUDEC Restaurant in Milan, Italy, will be hosting an exclusive Gala dinner on the terrace at Roberto’s DIFC. With a grand total of nine Michelin stars, Chef Bartolini will host 24 diners to an intimate, fine-dining journey featuring his selection of Haute Italian cuisine. For one night only, Chef Bartolini will showcase his executed contemporary classic cooking that is inspired by the past and the present. Hailed as the Italian Starred Chef, Enrico Bartolini proves why he holds the title of ‘King of Italy Michelin Guide’, carrying nine Michelin stars to his name, three of which within MUDEC, the Museum of Culture in Milan. Tickets are priced at Dh2,500 per person with a grape pairing.
TRY THE NEW VEGAN RANGE AT MARKS AND SPENCER: Customers looking to explore a more plant-based lifestyle in the New Year can check out Marks and Spencer’s vegan range, which offers 25 vegan products including meat-free main meals, plant-based ingredients and dairy-free desserts – with more delicious options launching in January. All products in the range feature the distinctive Plant Kitchen teal packaging, making it easier than ever for customers to find vegan versions of their favourite products in store. Dishes include several twists on British favourites such as the gloriously garlicky Plant Kitchen No Chicken Kiev and crispy Plant Kitchen Cauliflower Popcorn. There’s also a dessert range, which includes Plant Kitchen Chocolate Caramel Iced Lollies and the Plant Kitchen Chocolate and Vanilla Iced Dessert Cones for the ultimate cool me down, as well as two flavours of delicious Plant Kitchen ice cream: Chocolate and Raspberry Ripple. The Plant Kitchen range is available in Marks & Spencer stores including Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Mall of the Emirates, Marina Walk, The Springs Souk and Yas Mall. Selected lines are also available on the M&S Food, el Grocer, Deliveroo and NowNow apps.
CHECK OUT THE NEW BO BARBERSHOP: For all the men out there who want to relax and rejuvenate after a long week, stop by Bô Barbershop in Business Bay this weekend. The cosy space boasts a relaxing playlist, interiors inspired by the outdoors and an in-house barista serving up coffee from Nightjar. Coupled with a skilled team of barbers, Bô might even become one of your go-to spots for your next haircut and shave.
STAYCATION OF THE WEEK: After the success of UFC Fight Island, Yas Island, has introduced a special Stay and Play travel package for visitors to follow in the footsteps of their favourite fight stars. Throughout the next 10 days starting from this Saturday visitors can book the “Stay and Play” Package with a hotel stay across selected Yas Island and Abu Dhabi hotels with theme park tickets, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. The hotel stay includes complimentary access to Yas Beach, with add-ons to visit some of Abu Dhabi’s most impressive cultural attractions including Qasr Al Watan, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Hosn Abu Dhabi. Prices for bookings made before 14 February 2021 start from Dh264.00 per person for a one-night stay in a standard double room at hotels in Yas Plaza. The stay includes breakfast and a one-day general admission ticket to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, per person. Other parks options are available and prices may vary depending on park selection.
