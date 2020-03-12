There's still some fun to be had here, despite all the worries

Last chance: Dubai Food Festival wraps up this weekend

Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Features Editor

Dubai’s annual culinary celebration wraps up this weekend on March 14. Now is your last chance to enjoy the citywide culinary extravaganza. Whether you choose to go to the Etisalat Beach Canteen or try a fancy restaurant at a participating Dubai Restaurant Week spot. It’s also you last chance to try one of the Hidden Gems or participate in a Foodie Experiences. Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 18-day offered a range of mouth-watering foodie events. Check it out before it’s

Family fun: Oasis Mall, Sharjah food fiesta

In celebration of the ongoing food festival, Oasis Mall, Sharjah, is hosting the first-ever food fiesta, with a variety of family-friendly offerings, celebrations and feasts until March 27. The second floor has been transformed into an artisan market with a collection of food kiosks, so visitors can feast on everything from local Emirati cuisine to specialty coffee and desserts. Each day will be scattered with complimentary immersive activations such as workshops for kids including food themed crafts, uniquely themed stage shows, and roaming acts such as mascots, live comedy, jugglers etc. In addition, customers can take part in the “Spend and Win” competition, where five lucky shoppers stand the chance to win Dh3,000 worth of gift vouchers each when they spend Dh50 at any of the stores or food kiosks in the mall.

Party: Reel 2 Real at Barasti beach

Get a little bit ‘noughty’ tonight at Barsti with Reel 2 Real pumping their absolute bangers like ‘I Like To Move It’ live on the beach. Every Thursday Barasti throws it back to a time where Tetris, Yo-Yos and Poggs reigned supreme. Get involved in some 90s and 2000s activations that will take you back to the games you loved, human Fussball, giant Twister, human bowling, Hops Pong and giant Operation. Throughout the night, the bar will have flash sales on beverages, exciting deals and much more. Finally, let’s turn the clocks right back and get some blind dates on the books with a surprise reincarnation of the most watched 90s game show, Blind Date.

Keeping kids busy: Spring Camps offerings at Hilton RAK Resort and Spa

The hotel has launched its spring camp for kids aged between four-nine, where trained staff have fun-filled activities planned to keep the kids busy and entertained all day long. Activities vary depending on what package and duration but can include gymnastics, mini-golf, darts, finger painting, swimming pool games, muffin decorating, pie face challenge, to name a few. Available over the next month, parents can drop off the kids, run errands or take some much needed R&R for a pool day or try spa treatments available at the hotel. If this wasn’t enough, parents who do sign up their kids to camp, will get 20 per cent off all recreational activities (except EMS training sessions) and 20 per cent off any spa treatments.

Cost: Dh150 for the daily trial, and weekly packages priced at Dh475 from 9am-8pm including snacks, lunch and dinner, Dh375 from 9am-5pm including snacks and lunch and Dh300 from 9am to 2pm including snacks. Monthly packages are priced at Dh1600 from 9am-8pm including snacks, lunch and dinner, Dh1250 from 9am-5pm including snacks and lunch and Dh1000 from 9am-2pm including snacks.

Party Brunch: Lucky Voice

Image Credit: Supplied

Karaoke hotspot Lucky Voice will be throwing the ultimate Irish celebration at a special edition of their Brunch Out Loud. On Friday March 13, guests can expect crowd karaoke, lip sync battles and the chance to have a private karaoke party in the famous pods. They will be encouraging Irish songs to get the crowd in the St Paddy’s mood, there’s a cash prize of Dh1,000 for the winning karaoke song which will be judged by the staff. Get the Westlife, Boyzone, B Witched and U2 songs ready, this one’s going to be fun! Brunch includes unlimited food and drink.

Price: Friday 13 March 1pm – 4pm Soft package Dh195, House package Dh295, Sparkling package Dh350 Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights

Staycation: Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Book a getaway at the Sofitel Dubai Downtown and get whatever amount you pay for your room back as food and beverage credit. This credit can be used in the hotel’s restaurants, VIP lounge, in-room dining, and at the infinity pool deck. Room rates start from Dh550.

Eat: New Business Lunch

Bombay Borough in DIFC has an amazing deal going on for Dh79. Start your lunch off with a sharing portion of Chutney Papad Tokri, before tucking into the Smalls menu. Then, choose your main from an extensive selection of street grills, big plates and biryanis, for a limited-time-only introductory price of Dh79 per person. Available daily, from 12pm to 3.30pm.

Fun: Girls Night Out at The Abu Dhabi EDITION

On Thursday March 12, Annex at The Abu Dhabi Edition will see Girl Talk continue the spirit of International Women’s Day with a celebration of musical talent spearheaded by women in the region. Set against the backdrop of the crystalline waters of Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen Marina, Girl Talk presents a lineup of five fresh talents in the UAE; three singer/songwriters Nadine, Shébani and Michele, and two DJs, DJ MAWW and DJ Don’t Touch My Hair (DTMH).

Brunch deal: MasterChef, the TV Experience at 50 % off

Cast your superstition aside and celebrate Friday the 13th at MasterChef, the TV Experience. Considered unlucky by some, it’s a lucky day for food lovers in Dubai thanks to a half-price offer on its popular Showtime Brunch. With a line-up of specials created by participants from the global hit show, the brunch includes unlimited sharing-style starters, a choice of main course and unlimited desserts, from 12.30pm – 4.30pm. Luck doesn’t run out at brunch – the 50 per cent discount offer also applies for evening service after 7pm. That means half price on a vast menu showcasing dishes from champions and finalists across various editions of the international TV series. MasterChef, the TV Experience, invites all foodies to enjoy fantastic deals on Friday the 13th by using the promocode LUCKY13.

When: Friday, March 13, from 12.30pm to 4.30pm and 7pm onwards. MasterChef, the TV Experience, Millennium Place Marina

Happy Hour: Segreto

Image Credit: Supplied

Segreto, the award-winning Italian restaurant in Souk Madinat Jumeirah has recently launched L’Aperitivo Italiano, a special happy hour offer taking place every other Saturday from 7-9pm, where guests who order classic Italian beverages will get to enjoy a complimentary, unlimited Italian spread with burrata, focaccia, and a selection of cheese and pastas among other things.