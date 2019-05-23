Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

ABU DHABI

Check out a Ramadan Bazaar

Marina Mall Ramadan Bazaar Image Credit: Marina Mall

Marina Mall Abu Dhabi has partnered with Make A Wish Foundation UAE, to host a traditional bazaar selling abayas, paintings, handicrafts, bokhours, perfumes and other traditional Arabic accessories. Proceeds from the bazaar will go towards granting the wishes of children diagnosed with critical illnesses. Open daily till the end of Ramadan. Furthermore, the mall’s Ramadan tent will distribute more than 200 free iftar meals daily to members of the public. marinamall.ae

Ramadan lanterns workshop

Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation

Emirati artist and architect Abdalla Al Mulla will present an art workshop in celebration of the spirit of Ramadan. From 10pm to midnight, this creative workshop will see participants using a range of materials to create their own lantern. At The Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi, Dh150. culturalfoundation.ae

Free entry for a thrill

Take advantage of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s Ramadan free view offer. All park guests can avail free entry on weekend evenings while enjoying the rides and attractions of their choice on a pay-as-you-go basis. Ticket prices for one ride are set at Dh60, while guests can enjoy unlimited access to rides for Dh100. Available from 6-10pm, Thursday to Saturday during Ramadan. Unlimited ride’s pass excludes Karting Academy, Simulators and Driving Experience. ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Check out this Ramadan exhibition

Image Credit: Al Maryah Island

A photography exhibition in collaboration with the National Archive, showcasing a curated selection of images featuring the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan during key moments in the development of the UAE. Focusing on his efforts to establish tolerance and plant the seeds of virtue among the UAE community and residents, spanning two decades from 1965 to 1990, at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, during mall hours. Visitors can also come together from 8-11pm during the last five days of Ramadan to enjoy family-friendly activites including henna art, children’s face painting, sand art, lantern making and more. thegalleria.ae

DUBAI

Trick Your Eyes with new Ramadan themes

Image Credit: Supplied

Ramadan has taken over the Museum of Illusions Dubai at Al Seef, with a dedicated bill of post-iftar activities. Open daily from 10am until midnight throughout Ramadan, it features a range of illusions, displays and games to suit all ages. Guests can step into the upside down room or the Ames room, which distorts guests’ heights. Tickets for adults are priced at Dh80 and Dh60 for children, while a family package is priced at Dh225. Brain-busting baskets filled with mini illusions, puzzles and games can also be purchased at a 30 per cent discount (Dh375 or Dh415). Buy entry tickets online and get Dh10 off. museumofillusions.ae

Well of Hope

To reinforce a culture of giving and spread hope, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority is inviting the community to participate in its Well of Hope campaign at The Dubai Mall, 8pm until 1am. The campaign intends to highlight the pressing global issue of water scarcity and provide needy and people living in remote areas with access to clean drinking water. A mobile virtual water pumping device will allow visitors to pump water and the total amount of clean water pumped will be donated to communities. Apart from the installation, the campaign will also feature live painting sessions by budding artists.

A special screening of Rania Stephan’s film

The Three Disappearances of Soad Hosni, will begin showing from today at Jameel Arts Centre’s film gallery. Pieced together from VHS footage of Egyptian films, the film is constructed as a tragedy in three acts, where Soad Hosni tells her fantasised life story in the first person. Screenings are every two hours on the hour from 10am-4pm from Saturday to Thursday and from 9:30pm-midnight on Tuesdays and Fridays. Free entry. jameelartscentre.org

Get special summer passes to play golf

Dubai Golf has launched its new all-access gym-pool membership, at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and Emirates Golf Club. The leisure passes start from Dh450 per month, giving gym buddies, sun worshippers and foodies alike, the chance to spend summer in luxury, plus 20 per cent dining discounts until September 30. instagram.com/dgclub.me

Register for a Studio Lighting for Workshop

Join professional photographer John Marsland for a one-day intro to shooting in a studio environment for beginners. At Tashkeel, Nad Al Sheba 1, on Saturday, 10am-4pm, Dh500. Pupils will be able to connect their camera to the studio equipment and learn how to operate studio lighting, meter for the exposure and selectively light a scene. tashkeel.org

SHARJAH

Ramadan Nights 2019

Thousands of people visit Sharjah Ramadan Nights event which offers huge discounts and chance to win prizes every year. File Photo Image Credit: Supplied