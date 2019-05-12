Premiere League Screening Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Premiere League Screening

Manchester City FC is hosting a special screening of the highly anticipated Man City v Brighton title decider today along with an iftar buffet for all fans. Doors open at 4.30pm, with the match due to kick off at 6pm and broadcast live on two screens at the Mubadala Arena, next to Zayed Sports City Stadium in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. Those who are observing Ramadan will be able to end their fast during half time with a special Iftar buffet for families. To register to attend, email cfs.abudhabi@CityFootball.Com. mancity.com

Arts and Design Programme

A drawing through recollection workshop for visual artists, will see participants experience a step-by-step demonstration of how resident artist Shaikha Al Ketbi constructs her paintings and images. To recollect thoughts, participants will first be asked a series of questions to generate imagery, such as a strange dream they may have once had. Al Ketbi will then demonstrate how she extracts imagery from these types of recollections and responses, enabling participants to create their own compositions using charcoal on wood. At Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi, 9pm. Dh80. warehouse421.ae

Ramadan & Eid Festival 2019

An exhibition that combines a consumer show with traditional celebrations, showcasing family-friendly consumer goods, gift items, Arabic food, toys and games, as well as traditional song and dance to bring in the festivities and an ambience of togetherness. At Hall 8 and 9, Adnec Abu Dhabi, 8pm to 2am. Free entry and free parking. Until June 4. ramadanandeid.com

DUBAI

Art of Calligraphy

Ramadan at The Dubai Mall Image Credit: Supplied

Discover the soul and spirit of Ramadan at The Dubai Mall with its exhibit running through to Eid. The calligraphy art installation will feature verses from the Quran underlining the value of tolerance that will be on display in various languages. Those featured include celebrated artist Karim Jabbari who uses ancient Kufi and Maghrebi scripts, while Art Noor will present the ‘99 names of Allah’. Open from 10am to 2am. Also, from May 15-18, a light calligraphy showcase by artist Karim Jabbari will be held; plus Quran Tech by Dubai Culture, where visitors can select a verse from the Quran and create a calligraphy print in Arabic and other languages. thedubaimall.com

Shows on the Burj

Art Noor show on the Burj Khalifa Image Credit: Supplied

Ramadan will be marked by two LED shows which will light up the Burj Khalifa. The first show, which is three minutes long, celebrates the spiritual value of Ramadan with a display of designer Karl Taylor Knight’s work, featuring the crescent moon, themed with Arabic lanterns followed by a sequence of Arabic geometric patterns (mashrabiya) steeped in gold, all complemented by oriental music. The second show is a display by painter Art Noor, inspired by the 99 names of Allah. Sunday to Wednesday, every hour from 7.45pm to 10.45pm and Thursday to Saturday, every 30 minutes from 7.45pm to 10.45pm.

Sunday We Rollin

Tanuki Sushi Masterclass Image Credit: Supplied

Learn something new, try out a sushi masterclass at Tanuki Dubai Mall, Dh99 per person including a plate of rolls. Guests who are ending their fast can enjoy free miso soup and dates at sunset. On Mondays, it’s maki madness where guests can order all maki for Dh25 per plate. Opening hours daily from 6.45pm-2am. Call 04-5808228. tanukidubai.com

South African Mother’s Day

Treat your mother to an exploration of South African steaks as The City Grill is all set to celebrate mothers in true South African style, complemented by live South African songs and a free cake for your mum. At The Atrium, Al Habtoor City. Call 04-4370088

Carbon Footprint of Your Iftar

This Ramadan, Dubai Carbon is giving residents the opportunity to become more aware of their carbon ‘foodprint’ with the launch of the first online, food carbon calculator in the UAE. Dubai residents can now move from just counting calories, and also calculate the carbon emissions of their diet. The aim is to shine a light on sustainability within food consumption and emissions in the Middle East, an area that often gets overlooked by energy and plastic sustainability initiatives. TheSustainabilist.ae/Ramadan

Visit Voices for Refugees

India Court, Ibn Battuta Mall Image Credit: Supplied

Ibn Battuta Mall has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) this Ramadan for a campaign aimed at raising awareness on the plight of refugees globally. Located at India Court, Voices for Refugees showcases the life of a refugee through immersive virtual reality video tours that highlight the effects of humanitarian crises around the world. From 10am to 10pm daily. Until June 5. ibnbattutamall.com

