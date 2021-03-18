1 of 11
Here's everything happening in Dubai this week: From New pizza menus, to awesome staycation offers. Here's your to-do list for the weekend.
NEW PIZZA MENU AT JONES THE GROCER: Every evening from 4pm, guests can enjoy a slice of the good life, feasting on a range of handmade artisanal pizzas, featuring eight hand-tossed options, whilst soaking up the glorious sunset of Jones' outdoor terrace, set in the lush surroundings of the Majlis course.
SOAK UP THE SUN AT EMIRATES GOLF CLUB POOL: Make the most of the weather and enjoy access to the luxury-style swimming pool at Emirates Golf Club with adult and children pool passes available daily. Adult pool passes are priced at Dh150, with Dh100 redeemable on F&B, and the children’s pool passes at Dh40 including complimentary soft drink.
LA TABLITA OUTDOOR DRUNCH: Hola Amigos! Enjoy unlimited Outdoor Drunch starting at Dh199 at La Tablita, every Friday from 1pm to 5pm. An afternoon of unlimited tacos, enchiladas, fajitas and more, paired with zesty margaritas. Guest can also enjoy vegan/vegetarian options, prepared upon request. This outdoor Drunch will transport you to the streets of Mexico, without having to buy air-tickets.
GO ON AN AR WALKING TOUR IN IBN BATTUTA MALL: Ibn Battuta Mall, the world’s largest themed mall, is inviting residents and tourists to walk in the legendary explorer’s footsteps in a new and limited time expedition starting March 18. Accompanied by a tour guide, mall visitors will embark on an experiential journey complete with Augmented Reality (AR) filters waiting to be unlocked on Instagram. Visitors can head to Ibn Battuta Mall and enjoy free AR walking tours with a real-life avatar of Ibn Battuta who will interact with children and tell tales from the past, as they visit six different country-themed courts to learn more about the Moroccan traveller’s journeys throughout his lifetime. The walking tour also includes six AR filters inspired by the world traveller, each representing the courts’ unique features. The free tours will take place on weekends starting March 18 until April 3 from 3pm, 5pm and 7pm. Visitors can book their slots online.
SPEND THE WEEKEND AT BLA BLA’S BEACH CLUB: Bla Bla Beach Club, located at The Beach, opposite JBR, is the first independent property in the area that is licensed to offer beverages and shisha, as well as live music when restrictions are eased. The beachfront club also has a massive infinity pool and is located directly opposite Bluewaters Island with uninterrupted views of the sea and the Dubai Eye. The beach club also features plenty of Instagram-worthy spots. A single sunbed is priced at Dh250 per person on weekends with Dh200 redeemable on F&B.
GREAT BRITISH ROAST AT NINE: Spend a memorable Saturday afternoon with friends and indulge in a hearty roast prepared by Chef Michael O’Shea from Newmarket, England. The Great British Roast features all the trimmings one could hope for as guests indulge in specialties such as a slow-roasted beef rib or half-roasted chicken, served with seasonal vegetables, giant Yorkshire pudding, cauliflower cheese croquettes and crispy roasted potatoes. End the meal on a sweet note in true British fashion with an Apple & Cider Pie (for 2, to be shared with friends). It’s the highlight of the Nine’s Great British Pie menu and available until the end of March.
KICKBOXING FOR WOMEN WARRIORS BY THE BEACH: Want to up the ante because boxing just won’t cut it? Then kickboxing is the next step for you to get your fitness levels soaring and the adrenaline flowing. On Saturday, March 20 at 8.30am, Enhance will host a special female kickboxing session at Rove La Mer Beach for Dubai’s women warriors. Expect a high intensity, full-body workout, led by Enhance trainer Abdulla, aimed at building muscles through a focus on strength, endurance, and mental toughness. As an extra reward, participants can enjoy a special 2-for-1 offer on Rove’s Dh59 breakfast at The Daily. Get things started with a delicious assortment from the pantry, including traditional and chocolate croissants, banana bread, yoghurt, cereals, fruit, bread rolls, cheese, hummus, and labneh.
MASTI WEEKEND LUNCH: Masti is hosting a chic weekend lunch affair. To start, diners can choose both a cold and hot appetiser to prime the palate, including dishes such as Tangy Cassava Chaat and for the more adventurous, Smokey Chipotle Paneer Tikka. Show-stopping mains such as Masti-fied Paella and the famous Saag Paneer Lasagna will follow, providing a globally-inspired fusion of flavour, colour and texture. Lunch will end on high with a choice of one dessert from a selection featuring Choco-Lotus Delight, Rasmalai Coconut Cake or Chocolate Delice. The ‘Premium Lunch’ is priced at Dh195 for four courses and is available from 1pm to 5pm every Friday and Saturday.
LADIES STAYCATION: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens have created an exclusive Women’s Month package to make March extra special this year with a month-long celebration for women. Female guests are invited to indulge in a relaxing staycation package along with their close circle of friends or family. From Dh795, enjoy an overnight stay for two including breakfast, 30 per cent off spa treatments at Native Club Spa, Dubai’s first all-organic spa, a dinner for two at Vista del Verde, the newest Mexican alfresco dining in town, as well as pool & beach access at sister hotel, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray located on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.
VITALITY WEEKEND STAYCATION DEAL: Swissôtel Al Ghurair is planning an exciting ‘Vitality Weekend’ on March 19 to 20, which is perfect for some well-deserved me-time. Curated to rejuvenate and revive your mind, body and soul, mark your calendars for the weekend for a wellness escape like no other. We would like to invite you to experience an exciting weekend filled with a whole line-up of activities including an aquatic fitness session, a nutrition consultation, skin yoga and a 30-minute complimentary massage at Swissôtel Spa & Sport, sunrise yoga and an ice bath detox.
