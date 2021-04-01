1 of 11
From dragon boat racing, to amazing meal deals for Dubai Food Festival... Beat the boredom with our list of things to do this weekend in the UAE.
Image Credit: Images supplied
2 of 11
GO TO AN OUTDOOR CINEMA THIS WEEKEND: Outdoor theatres are an experience that allows movie lovers to watch their favourite films al fresco. Just before the weather heats up, now is the perfect time for guests to grab some warm popcorn and enjoy an open-air movie experience under a canopy of stars. One our favourite tried and tested spots is the OUTDOOR at Galleria Mall. Located on the rooftop of Galleria Mall, guests can choose from an oversized bean bag, single seats or upgrade to the VIP experience and stretch out on a cabana. OUTDOOR at Galleria Mall is also hosting kids’ screenings every weekend (Friday and Saturday at 6pm) so little film fans can enjoy the latest animation, action and adventure films. The experience is open till end of April to early May depending on the weather. Standard Package for one priced at Dh137 (Sunday – Thursday) and Dh157.50 (Friday & Saturday). The ticket includes one seat and F&B package with the choice of either nachos or a hot dog, salt or caramel popcorn, a soft drink, Evian water and a box of Monkey cookies.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 11
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DUBAI RESTAURANT WEEK DURING DFF: This year, not actually running just one week, but a whopping 17 days, Dubai Restaurant Week is a major player of DFF. Dubai Restaurant Week is a great opportunity for food fans to enjoy attractively-priced set meals at their favourite restaurants, or to take advantage of up to half price deals to experience somewhere new. Two-course lunches start at Dh95, while premium three-course dinner experiences start at Dh150.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 11
TRY THE DRY AGE BOUTIQUE TASTING EXPERIENCE: A novel concept and far cry from a typical butcher shop, visitors of the world’s only ‘dry aged meat boutique’ will be greeted by a record-breaking 8-metre-wide, triple glazed, Italian-crafted glass cold room where a premium selection of carefully sourced dry aged primal cuts are being displayed. Try something different this weekend and call the Dry Age Boutique for a tasting experience at the boutique itself or if you’d rather have a pairing with your meat, then you can experience the tasting at either Carters or Vintage grape bar. Contact the Dry Age Boutique directly for more information on the tasting experiences and how they can cater it to you.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 11
VISIT THE FLOWER FARM IN WADI ASIMAH: The farm has around 30,000 stunningly gorgeous flowers. A sprawling flower farm which is hidden at Wadi Asimah, Fujairah is a must-visit place in UAE. The farm is open to the public from 6 am until 7 pm throughout the week, where approximately they receive 100-200 visitors in a day and about 400 visitors during the weekend. The owner Mohammed Al Mazroui has devoted more than seven years to keep his landscape blooming.
Image Credit:
6 of 11
TRY THE NEW PUBLIC BRUNCH: The very popular Public restaurant in Dubai Mall has started serving brunch with plenty of delicious breakfast dishes on the menu. The Public Brunch was created in collaboration with the bakers of old Dubai to bring you an authentic experience to the heart of new Dubai. Their menu is offers dishes like the Buratta & Honey Bread, Zataar and Feta bread, Avocado and eggs on toast with basil sauce, Public truffle & egg puff and so much more. Plus they serve some of the best karak in town. Their bread is made by bakers in Satwa, who know the old Dubai and can recreate that authentic flavour. Stop by daily from 9am to 1pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 11
DUBAI DRAGON BOAT RACE: Taking place from April 2 to April 3, Dubai is playing host to the Dragon Boat Race, which sees hundreds of rowers competing against each other to win. The 200m races will take place on the water behind the Waterfront Market promenade throughout the two-day event. The teams will be divided into four race categories: Open, Mixed, Women & Corporate. For each race category teams will compete in heats, semi-finals and then the finals. The event will ensure COVID-19 safety measures are thoroughly implemented.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 11
VISIT ART DUBAI:With a fresh programme and a new venue, Art Dubai is back with an in-person showcase. The first IRL art event on the global calendar, Art Dubai 2021 transcends the usual trappings of your typical art fair to symbolise something bigger. This year, mindful of the prevalent restrictions, Art Dubai moves to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Within its purpose-built venue set under the iconic Gate building, and with the Jumeirah Emirates Towers offering a befitting backdrop, the exhibition showcases 50 galleries from 31 countries, including ten of Dubai’s leading names, together with demonstrating the diversity that is informing the current contemporary design scene.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 11
PLAY ANGRY BIRDS AT TOP GOLF: After a success in the USA, Topgolf is now also bringing its popular interactive Angry Birds Game to Dubai, meaning you can now play Angry Birds in real life from Topgolf Dubai’s tee-line. The Angry Birds game, which uses Topgolf's Toptracer ball-tracing technology, is family-friendly and for all ages and skill levels to enjoy. Guests will use Angry Birds characters as golf balls to smash down structures, defeat pigs, and earn as many points and stars as possible. Once you hit your golf ball, which will be the Angry Birds character Red or Bomb, they will take flight in hopes of causing mayhem. The player with the most points at the end of the game wins.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 11
TRY SHADOWBOXING: Head to Rove La Mer Beach on Saturday, April 3, and join personal trainer Abdulla on the beach at 8.30am for a shadowboxing session. Shadowboxing is an exercise used in training for combat sports, especially, as its name implies, in boxing. It is used mainly to prepare the muscles for stronger physical activity. In shadowboxing, only one person is required to participate; the participant throws punches at no one in particular, in fun and exciting combinations. It’s a great full body workout, which helps to release energy and get you ready for anything that may come your way.
Image Credit: Supplied
11 of 11
LAST WEEKEND OF HOMEGROWN@SOUK FOOD FESTIVAL: Souk Madinat Jumeirah expands its schedule of ticketed F&B and kids’ masterclasses and gifts VeggiFoods goodness at popular venues during Souk Restaurant Week. This weekend there’s the Pasta making class for kids at Trattoria on Friday, April 2 at 12pm where Children will be able to make their own pasta, right from beating eggs, to kneading the dough and using tomato sauce from VeggiFoods produce, to rolling their pasta. Once cooked, youngsters can choose their favorite sauce before devouring their handmade creation. As for the adults, there’s a mixed beverage-making masterclass at Americano on Saturday, April 3 at 4pm: Guests can learn the art behind different blends through a mixed beverage masterclass at Americano, the trendy hangout spot.
Image Credit: Supplied