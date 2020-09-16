As the weather cools down, there’s so much more to do in Dubai this weekend

Ugly Burger launches a new Truffle Truffle Burger on Thursday

Ugly Burger has combined its Wagyu Beef patties with a blend of truffles. Crafted from truffle paste created by the Massimo Vidoni, aka The Truffle Man, supplier of the highest quality truffles in the UAE. Top this off with a generous amount of Ugly Burger’s truffle aioli, heaps of grilled mushrooms and onions. And you’ve got your hands on a perfect combo.

Location: Media City

Cost: Dh45 per burger

When: Available starting September 17

Head to Joe’s Backyard for an evening brunch on Thursday

Joe’s Backyard, the barbecue hotspot located at Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City, is now open and ready to welcome residents and visitors to enjoy its flame-grilled flavors. In celebration, Joe's Backyard kicks off the new season with a Jamaican-themed brunch on September 17 from 9pm. Offering three tasty Jamaican fare while enjoying great views of the city.

Location: Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City

Cost: Dh165 per person including soft beverages, Dh210 per person including 4 selected house beverages, Dh280 including unlimited house beverages.

When: Thursday, September 17 from 9pm onwards

Get a free meal when you go to Green Planet on Thursday

Head for some indoor fun at tropical bio-dome, The Green Planet and receive a complimentary meal with you entry ticket at the Green Planet Café. Available only from Monday to Thursday for a limited time, with every general admission ticket purchased, you enjoy a complimentary breakfast or lunch at the rainforest-themed Green Planet Café.

Location: Green Planet, City Walk

Cost: starting from Dh89

When: Thursday from 10am to 6pm

Check out Hell’s Kitchen Battle of the Menus

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Dubai will be putting on a performance every Thursday evening from 6pm with a night called ‘Battle of the Menus’. Prepare for an evening of fiery competition w based on the hit TV show. Guests will have to pick a side, red or blue, before delving into a three-course menu of Hell’s Kitchen favourites. Guests can also win a signed chef jacket from Chef Gordon Ramsay himself. You have to choose your team of either red or blue based on who is offering the tastiest menu.

Location: Caesar’s Palace Bluewaters

Cost: Dh295 or Dh395 including three house beverages

When: Thursday from 6pm onwards

Go to a Christmas Brunch on Friday

Apparently the “100 days to go until Christmas” celebration is a thing. So on Friday, Hillhouse Brasserie will host two special ‘Christmas Countdown’ editionsof its Brunch in The Hills. Guests will enjoy a traditional family-style Christmas feast served to their table alongside free-flowing seasonal beverages. Expect duck liver pâté with sourdough toast; scotch egg with homemade piccalilli; turkey, chestnut & cranberry salad; prawn cocktail and more. The most festive dressed guest will win a turkey takeaway for four.

Location: Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills

Cost: Dh195 including soft beverages, Dh325 including house beverages

When: Friday from 1pm to 4pm and again from 6pm to 9pm with live music courtesy of legendary crooner Ciaran Fox.

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at Claw on Friday

Friday, September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and Claw will be celebrating the mightiest marriage of meat and cheese. Buy a Cheeseburger on National Cheeseburger Day and you’ll get another one free.

Location: Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai

Offer: Buy one get one free

When: Friday, September 18 all-day

Go to Al Serkal Lates on Saturday

Alserkal Avenue will be kicking off a fresh new season with Alserkal Lates this Saturday, September 19. The galleries will be open from 10am to 10pm, as they want to make sure that visitors have plenty of time and space to explore all the new exhibitions on show in Alserkal Avenue. The public can come and visit at their own time, as the exhibitions will remain open for the next few weeks from Saturdays to Thursdays on a normal schedule of 10am to 7pm. The destination is also home to several eateries, a burger food truck, a cinema and plenty of exciting shopping experiences. For those who are less interested in leaving the house, they are also hosting tours and engaging interviews on their online, and on their Instagram channel for people to engage virtually.

Location: Al Serkal Avenue

Cost: Free

When: Saturday from 10am to 10pm

Check out Cassettes new menu

Cassette, the popular café concept in The Courtyard, Al Quoz, has launched a new menu inspired by seasonal produce. Continuing to offer a tribute to the bistros of Paris, the new dishes feature a new and improved Tropical Acai Bowl with banana, pineapple, mango and choice of milk, topped with kiwi, mango, pineapple and homemade granola, a Mixed Mushroom Hash, the Breakfast Croissant and a Truffle Potato Lyonnaise with caramelized onions, chopped bacon and choice of poached or fried egg, topped with truffle-infused hollandaise to name a few. Their new menu also features exciting additions to the lunch menu too.

Location: Al Qouz, The Courtyard

Cost: Approx. Dh150 for two

Timings: Daily from 8 am to 6pm

Head to the rooftop parks in Abu Dhabi’s Galleria

The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s Family Park, Sports Park and Sky Park have re-opened so everyone can enjoy the great outdoors. Offering the community relaxing spaces in the heart of the city on Al Maryah Island, The Galleria’s urban rooftop parks are ideal for taking a break, visiting with the family, enjoying lunch in the sunshine or watching the sun go down. Family Park is located on level 2 (south) near the food court. The Sky Park is located on level 4 (south), and the Sports Park is located on level 2 (north) next to the air-conditioned suspension bridge. All three parks are available for the community to use during The Galleria’s operating hours.

Location: Al Maryah Island, Galleria Mall

Cost: Free

Timings: Weekends from 10am to 12am

Or… stay home and order some Lazy Cake

If you’re not familiar with Lazy Cake, it’s basically just chocolate and biscuit, that’s all there is to it. Super simple and available in flavours like Strawberry, Pistachio, Smores, Salted Caramel Peanut, Orange and Funfetti. Losta! Lazy Cake is also the perfect “save me for later” treat. The beauty of this dessert is that once delivered, you can pop it in the freezer and snack whenever you fancy.