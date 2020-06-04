Going Out this weekend? Here’s some places you want to check out.

With restrictions easing and the city beginning to open up in phases, we give you the lowdown of what to expect this weekend.

Thinking of going to the mall?

The UAE government announced on Tuesday that shopping malls and private sector businesses in Dubai will be back to operating at 100 per cent capacity from Wednesday, June 3. You can access the mall with masks, gloves and as long as you are between the ages of 12 and 60 years old.

Malls in the UAE are open between 10am to 10pm

Eating out: A brand French Riviera new pop-up

Jumeirah Al Qasr has launched a brand-new pop-up dining experience called French Riviera. Serving up a mix of classic and modern French Mediterranean food designed for sharing. Located on the beach at Jumeirah Al Qasr next to Shimmers, French Riviera offers a Cote D’Azur influenced dining experience.

The menu includes south of France inspired dishes like Red Tuna Crudo with Black Truffle Petals, octopus cooked over a wood fire and the French Dover Sole ‘Meuniere’ with Crushed Potatoes. There is also a selection of tasty pasta dishes such as the Half Lobster with Homemade Linguine, while meat lovers can tuck into the restaurant’s signature Wood Fire Beef Entrecote with Green Pepper Sauce. To end the meal dessert options include Madagascar Vanille Mille-Feuille with Brown Butter Ice Cream, French toast Crème Brulée Style or Pineapple Tatin Tart.

Location: Al Qasr Hotel Cost: Approximately Dh500 for two Timings:

Get artistic: Jameel Arts Centre reopens

Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai’s contemporary art institution, reopens its doors to visitors. The announcement came after Dubai Culture and Arts Authority decided to reopen museums in Dubai on June 1 in a phased manner. While Jameel Arts Centre still offers ticketless, free access, under new guidelines, visitors are asked to book a two-hour slot in advance of their visit, in order to monitor capacity and ensure a comfortable visit that keeps social distancing and hygiene a top priority. In accordance with UAE regulations, visitors and staff are required to wear a facemask and have their temperatures checked before entering the Centre.

Location: Al Jaddaf Waterfront Cost: Free Timings: 10am to 12pm, 12pm to 2pm, 2pm to 4pm, 4pm to 6pm

Eating out: Try Ce La Vi’s new summer menu

In the heart of Downtown Dubai, Ce La Vi is located on top of the iconic Address Sky View on level 54, and has just re-opened. The Summer Menu for the re-opening, has some new additions including an original sharing main, the Braised Korean Shortrib in Donabe on a bed of kimchi bacon fried rice, sunny-side-up egg. For all the Truffle lovers the Black Truffle “Sushi Rice” Risotto is a treat, which is a combination of butternut squash, black trumpet mushrooms, and a parmesan mousse to complete. Pan Seared Salmon On a bed of black garlic potato terrine, maitake mushrooms, and warm wasabi buttermilk will become every pescatarian’s delight. The new addition to the vegetarian dishes is a Roasted Cauliflower with Katsuobushi bagna cauda, preserved lemon, mint and a hint of Calabrian chilli.

Location: Address Sky View, floor 54 Cost: Dh400 for two Timings:

Adventure: XLine in Dubai Marina reopens for half the price

At 1km long, running from a height of 170m and with speeds of up to 80km/hr across the Marina, the zip line reopening will give adventure-seekers a thrilling experience on the world’s longest urban zip line, in Dubai Marina.

Open Wednesday to Saturday from 3.30 to 6.30pm, XDubai can give you flying start to your weekend with a Summer Offer across both its both Solo and Double Trouble experiences. Solo flyers can take the leap from Dh399 per person (regular rates at Dh650), while pairs can fly fast together on the XLine’s two zip lines for Dh699 per pair regular rates at Dh1,200.

Location: XLine booth in Dubai Marina Mall (Level P), Cost: Starting from Dh399 per person Timings: Wednesday to Saturday from 3.30 to 6.30pm

Party: Brunch relaunch party at Mama Zonia with Secret Parties

Re-launching this Friday at Mama Zonia in Pier 7, this fun brunch is making a grand comeback (with a few health and safety changes of course). Live entertainment isn’t allowed so their pesky gorilla won’t be sneaking up on guests causing trouble, but there will be live music, delicious food and beverages in true Secret Parties style.

Location: Dubai Marina, Pier 7 Cost: Dh255 including soft drinks, Dh355 including house beverages, Dh455 including sparkle, Dh599 including bubbly Timings: Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

Staycation: Anantara the Palm’s resident offer

Anantara The Palm Dubai has launched an UAE Residents Staycation Special. Located on the Palm Jumeirah the deal gives you access to the resort’s private 400 metre beach and on-site restaurants including Mekong, The Lotus Lounge and Revo Café. This summer, UAE residents can enjoy a premier lagoon view room for Dh585 a night. For direct beach access you can choose one pf the Beach Pool Villas or for the ultimate island living.

Location: Palm Jumeirah Cost: starting from Dh585 per night for two

Shopping: Shop the Level Shoes sale now in-store

For those looking to try before they buy, Level Shoes, the Dubai destination dedicated to the world of footwear, has extended its online 40 percent sale to now be available in-store at Level Shoes, The Dubai Mall. You can now shop the spring/summer must-have styles this weekend. The sale is also available to shop online.

Location Level Shoes, The Dubai Mall Offer: 40 per cent sale Timings: 10am to 10pm until June

Eating out: Try a new breakfast at The 100 cafe

The 100 Café, located within the Hundred Wellness Centre in the heart of Jumeirah, is now open with a daily menu of specialty coffee and comforting healthy dishes available from 9am for pick-up and dine-in. The peaceful cafe is surrounded by lush greenery and floor to ceiling windows, flooding the space with light. With daily offers, you can enjoy dishes from the menu made fresh. Try their best selling Vegan Grilled Cheese sandwich, the Gluten-Free Pancakes or Gluten-Free Chocolate Porridge, the tasty Acaii bowl or have their Gluten-Free Vegan Cookie as a treat.

Location: Inside the Hundred Wellness Centre, Villa 21, 53b Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, UAE Cost: Starting from Dh28 When: Open Daily from 7am to 5pm

National Fish & Chip day at the London Project with a buy one get one free deal

The London Project, is offering foodies the chance to indulge in Britain’s most famous dish, Fish and Chips, with a friend, for half the usual price.

The quintessentially British dish, battered cod, chunky triple cooked chips, mushy peas, roast garlic tartar sauce, and grilled lemon will be available on promotion all day June 5 to pay homage to National Fish and Chips Day 2020. The Fish and Chips deal is also available every Sunday.