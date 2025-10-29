Zulekha Healthcare Group's 'Stronger Together' event unites cancer survivors, advocates for early detection

Pink It Now has supported 16,000+ women in UAE with free or subsidised breast screenings
Dubai: Zulekha Healthcare Group hosted the 14th edition of its flagship breast cancer awareness and support initiative, Pink It Now, under the theme Stronger Together. The annual gathering brought together survivors, fighters, their families, and medical experts for an evening of heartfelt connection, courage, and compassion at Pullman Hotel, Dubai.
Since its inception, Pink It Now has encouraged over 16,000 women to undergo free or subsidized breast cancer screenings across the UAE. This year’s edition once again highlighted the importance of early detection, emotional healing, and community support in the fight against breast cancer.
The evening opened with a warm welcome and reflections on the 14-year journey of the campaign. Esteemed speakers, including Jim Jimeno, Vice Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, and Halima Jumani, CEO of Kibsons, shared their messages of encouragement and support for the cause.
A panel of oncologists, onco-surgeons, and psychologists from Zulekha Hospital led an open interaction with attendees, addressing common concerns and sharing insights on treatment and recovery. Survivors, including Annelyn, Judith Fabricante, Mary Leena Jose, and Prof. Dr. Sharon Mendoza, shared powerful personal stories that moved the audience and reinforced the spirit of resilience and hope.
One of the survivors, Mary Leena Jose, shared that she chose to “face it early, face it boldly,” and emerged stronger and wiser through her journey. Judith Fabricante reflected that her experience was not just about survival but about rediscovering purpose and unity, saying, “we are stronger together.”
Annelyn reminded attendees that “the best gift you can give yourself and your family is a check-up hope begins with a screening, not with fear.” Closing the evening, Prof. Dr. Sharon Mendoza expressed, “Cancer is not a full stop; it’s a comma, the rest of my story is about living louder, loving harder, and fighting for a cure.”
One of the most emotional moments of the evening was the Hair for Hope initiative, organised in collaboration with Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP). Two generous volunteers donated their hair, symbolising solidarity with those undergoing treatment and inspiring others to contribute to the cause.
Expressing gratitude for the continued success of the campaign, Zanubia Shams, Co-Chairperson of Zulekha Healthcare Group, said: “Each year, Pink It Now reminds us that awareness and empathy can truly change lives. We’re deeply thankful to our partners, survivors, and families who make this initiative a powerful platform for hope and healing.”
The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Zulekha Management, followed by an interactive dinner and photo sessions with the participants, reflecting the unity, warmth, and compassion that have defined Pink It Now for over a decade.
