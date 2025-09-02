GOLD/FOREX
Your guide to university admissions for September 2025

Top programmes and campuses to consider for your next step

Last updated:
A GN Focus Report
4 MIN READ
Bharati Vidyapeeth

Courses

Medical, Engineering, Law, Management, Bio-technology, Pharmacy, Enviornmental Science, Photography, Nursing, Architecture and more

USPs of the university

International exposure, future-ready campus, strong placements and internship ecosystem

Contact details

+91 20-24407131/132;

Canadian University Dubai

Canadian University Dubai (CUD), ranked #1 in Dubai (QS World University Rankings 2025), is launching strategically valuable programmes for Fall 2025, including the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), Master of Science in Business Analytics (MScBA), Master in Information Technology Management (MITM), and both Bachelor and Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence.

Industry partnerships

CUD’s strong industry engagement includes collaborations with Richemont, Apparel Group, GMG, MAF Properties, Osborne Engineering, and others, offering students hands-on projects, internships, and networking opportunities through career fairs, employer events, site visits, and expert seminars.

Student experience

Student life is vibrant, with signature events such as International Cultural Day, UAE National Day celebrations, Breast Cancer Awareness campaigns, and the Dubai 30x30 Fitness Challenge, promoting diversity, wellness, and leadership.

Located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, its state-of-the-art campus features the CUD Hub Incubator, a thriving hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Admissions now open: Call 800 69283

DeMont Institute of Management and Technology

Top programmes for September 2025

- BTEC Level 3 Foundation in Business or Information Technology

- BTEC HND in Procurement and Supply Management

- BTEC HND in Counselling and Applied Psychology

- BTEC HND in Cybersecurity or Software Engineering

- BTEC HND in Fashion or Sport or Business

- Cache Level 2, Level 3 Early Years/SENCo, or Level 5 Diploma in Teaching

Industry partnerships

DeMont collaborates with leading companies and industry experts to provide students with industry visits, internships, live projects, and placements, ensuring practical exposure and career readiness from day one.

Campus

With 12 modern classrooms, two auditoriums, computer labs, a fashion lab, and recreational spaces, DeMont blends hands-on learning with innovation and creativity.

Student experience

Beyond academics, students participate in leadership workshops, Toastmasters, student council, guest lectures, and cultural events. Programmes like DeLead, DeCode, Demind, Desport, Destyle, and Skill Master further develop leadership, problem-solving, and lifelong learning skills.

Admission pathways

DeMont offers flexible pathways for students at every stage. High school students can skip traditional schooling and join BTEC Level 3 Foundation, then progress to BTEC HND, a UK bachelor’s, or gain work experience and move into an MBA programme. These options let students tailor their education to their goals, whether fast-tracking higher studies or entering the workforce with career-ready skills.

Career-focused learning

Across 25 programmes in over 15 specialisations, students gain practical expertise through industry visits, CEO and entrepreneur lectures, and competitive challenges, preparing them to thrive globally and locally.

Contact details

www.demont.ac.ae; Call 800 33 666 8

Gulf Medical University (GMU)

Top programmes for September 2025

• Doctor of Medicine (MD)/ Pathway To International Medicine Degree - 6 years

• Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

• Bachelor of Science in Audiology and Speech Language Pathology

• Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

• Bachelor of Science in Applied AI in Healthcare

Industry partnerships

GMU fosters extensive industry engagement through

• GMU has over 100 industry partners who actively participate in both the Industry Partners Meet and the career fair.

• International collaborations through research internships

• Final-year Healthcare Management students are placed in internships with its industry partners, ensuring real-world exposure and career readiness.

• GMU offers internship opportunities in Medicine and Dentistry at Thumbay University Hospital and Thumbay Dental Hospital, Ajman, respectively, which are accredited by the National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS) for internship and residency programmes.

Campus

GMU’s Academic Health System integrates teaching, research, and healthcare seamlessly, and includes:

• JCI-accredited Thumbay hospitals, CAP-certified Thumbay diagnostic labs, and Thumbay Institute of Clinical Simulation and Surgical Skills (TICSSS)

• The Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine (TRIPM)

• Internship and clinical training through its own clinical facilities

• GMU houses a state-of-the-art testing centre for international exams like NBME and BPS.

• Dedicated AI lab

Student experience

• GMU has a richly diverse student community, with representation from 105 countries and faculty from 35 countries.

• Alumni testimonials highlight GMU’s clinical exposure, supportive faculty, growth in confidence, and global perspectives developed during their time at GMU.

• In the Round University Ranking (RUR) global rankings, GMU achieved 81st worldwide in International Diversity.

Admission Pathways

GMU offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees across several colleges

Foundation programme pathways

GMU offers foundation routes to support student readiness.

Contact details

Gmu.ac.ae; 06 743 1333

