Xpressions triumphs as 'Most Admired E-Commerce Retailer' at RetailME Awards 2025

Since 1998, Xpressions has offered trusted global fragrances, fashion, and accessories
Dubai: Xpressions, one of the UAE’s leading retail destinations for perfumes, cosmetics, watches, handbags, and lifestyle accessories, has been named Most Admired E-Commerce Retailer of the Year at the IMAGES RetailME Awards 2025. The recognition highlights the brand’s strong position in both online and offline retail across the UAE.
The RetailME Awards, regarded as the region’s most respected recognition of retail excellence, celebrate the best in the industry. Xpressions was honored for its ability to deliver a seamless digital shopping journey while maintaining its reputation for trust and service through its expanding network of stores.
Innovation continues to drive the company, with significant investment in mobile apps, AI-driven customer support, and logistics integration. At the same time, Xpressions is opening more retail outlets across the UAE to ensure customers continue to enjoy the human side of shopping, with personalized service and dedicated support inside the store.
Speaking about the award, Prakash Bambani, Chief Operating Officer of Xpressions, said: “Digital transactions are growing, but customers still need human interaction. Listening to them, supporting their needs, and giving the best personal service remain our foundation. This is why we are opening more outlets across the UAE. Technology will always play an important role, but our core is humanity, and that must stay at the heart of every purchase.”
Since 1998, Xpressions has been a trusted name in UAE retail, offering international fragrances, cosmetics, watches, handbags, wallets, and lifestyle accessories. With a growing online platform and an expanding retail footprint, the brand continues to combine digital convenience with authentic in-store experiences.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox