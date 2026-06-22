Why STEM talent is lost years before graduation

The first break in the pipeline often comes early. Classroom instruction rarely sustains interest in science. Young people are more likely to pursue technical fields when STEM feels tangible. Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council’s (ATRC) own programmes reflect this. Some start in early childhood, including KidZania, an innovation lab offering STEM activities for children as young as 2, and Advanced Technology Hubs from age 7. ATRC has already exposed more than 30,000 students to advanced technology through various initiatives. Science fairs, coding clubs, robotics competitions, and hands-on research experiences do more than enrich learning; they help students see themselves in STEM. But early engagement alone is not enough. Another major drop-off occurs during university, when students encounter academic pressure, limited mentoring, or uncertainty about their future careers. And graduation is not the finish line. A STEM degree does not automatically make someone part of the innovation economy. Too many graduates still leave without a strong understanding of how their skills connect to industry, research institutes or emerging technology sectors.