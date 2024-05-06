Learning from the best

The instructors at Swiss hospitality schools are both teachers and mentors, coming as they do with a treasure trove of experience from within the industry. From seamless hotel operations to plating up unforgettable culinary delights, they have done it all. For students, it’s more than a knowledge run, what they also benefit from is the wisdom that only years within the industry can provide.

Cutting-edge facilities

Swiss hospitality schools provide the latest technology and resources through their training modules. So, while culinary students get to sharpen their skills in kitchens found only in Michelin-star restaurants, hotel management students get to navigate software that’s on the cutting edge. Real-world training environments are not just simulations, they also provide a vibrant ecosystem that allow education to meet reality.

Strategic location

Switzerland’s strategic location in the heart of Europe adds to the appeal of its hospitality schools. Students benefit from being in close proximity to numerous tourist destinations, luxury resorts and international hotel chains. This allows for field trips, as well as exposure to a variety of hospitality environments.

Focus on personal development