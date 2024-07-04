Thriving global business hub

Boasting a diversified economic zone portfolio, RAKEZ hosts more than 23,000 companies from 100+ countries, involving manufacturing, logistics, trading, media, services, among many more. This diversity not only feeds the business environment but creates a habitat for cooperation and innovation.

The attraction of the zone lies in the provision of business solutions according to the needs of different sectors. From state-of-the-art co-working spaces to customisable offices, warehouses, and land for development, RAKEZ offers a spectrum of facilities supporting businesses at each step of growth.

Strategic location and economic strength

Situated in Ras Al Khaimah, an Emirate considered to be a key driver of the UAE’s strong and diversified economy. Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic positioning is buoyed by its close proximity to major shipping routes and ports. This geographical advantage is ideal for businesses looking at approaching markets across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

In terms of economic stability and growth potential Ras Al Khaimah has also received positive ratings from international agencies. High returns are expected in the long run, making the idea of setting up a business in Ras Al Khaimah an excellent investment proposition. Additionally, the Emirate provides an extremely competitive investment climate with a relatively low cost of operation as compared to other regions, making it more attractive to global companies.

Support for entrepreneurs and SMEs

RAKEZ is committed to providing a conducive environment for set-up and expansion, not just for big corporations but also for aspiring entrepreneurs and SMEs. Whether it is a cost-effective solution for business set-up in a free zone or a non-free zone company formation, swift and hassle-free market entry into the region is assured by RAKEZ. Business support services that range from visa processing to banking and compliance assistance ensure businesses focus on their core activities without administrative formalities.

Workspaces offered by RAKEZ

Infrastructure development and digital innovation

RAKEZ is all about being ahead in the digital game. Ongoing development on its online portal and mobile application ensures entrepreneurs can start and efficiently manage their businesses. RAKEZ embraces modern technology and all its positive attributes – be it document submissions or e-signing, the economic zone ensures a positive and sublime customer experience, complemented by operational efficiency.

Diverse investment opportunities

Ras Al Khaimah has cemented its status as a powerhouse for manufacturing, which contributes a significant 30 per cent to its overall GDP, reinforcing its economic dynamism. This emphasis on manufacturing is supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a strategic location that enhances logistics for industrial businesses. Beyond manufacturing, Ras Al Khaimah boasts a robust portfolio of investment opportunities across a variety of sectors, including tourism, hospitality, real estate, logistics, digital services, and more. These sectors are all part of the Emirate’s broad economic strategy, which is characterised by multibillion-dollar landmark projects aimed at fostering sustainable growth and offering secure, lucrative investment opportunities.

The perfect economic zone

RAKEZ is an instrument of commitment by the government of Ras Al Khaimah to create and foster a thriving and all-encompassing business community. All of this, in addition to solid support services in the area of interest, perfectly suit a range of global investors with diverse needs, for whom RAKEZ offers cost-effective business solutions and location advantages. Whether you are an entrepreneur taking your initial venture, or a multinational corporation expanding in the region, RAKEZ is the perfect platform to go forward and achieve business goals within an exciting, dynamic, and forward-looking environment.