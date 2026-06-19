University of Dubai: One journey, two degrees, global opportunities

The university invests in programmes aligned with future career demands
The University of Dubai is expanding opportunities for students seeking a globally recognised education through the launch of three new dual-degree bachelor’s programmes in collaboration with the University of London and under the academic direction of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).
Students can choose from BSc Economics and Politics, BSc Management with Digital Technologies, and BSc Data Science and Business Analytics. These innovative programmes combine the strengths of two internationally respected institutions, providing students with a unique opportunity to earn two globally recognised degrees upon graduation while studying in Dubai.
Designed to address the demands of an increasingly interconnected and technology-driven world, the programmes equip students with the analytical, digital, leadership, and problem-solving skills sought by employers across industries. Through a curriculum aligned with international academic standards, students gain a strong foundation in their chosen field while developing the adaptability and global perspective needed to succeed in today’s competitive job market.
The launch of these programmes reflects the University of Dubai’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and international collaboration. As one of the UAE’s leading universities, the University of Dubai continues to invest in programmes that prepare graduates for emerging opportunities and future careers. Students also benefit from a dynamic learning environment, experienced faculty, industry engagement opportunities, and access to a diverse community representing numerous nationalities and cultures.
Whether pursuing a career in business, public policy, technology, analytics, or entrepreneurship, students will graduate with the knowledge, credentials, and confidence to thrive on a global stage.
September 2026 intake now open | Scholarships available for all nationalities | www.ud.ac.ae | admissions@ud.ac.ae | +971 4 556 6877