University of Dubai: Embark on a journey towards excellence

Scholarships up to 100% empower students to access cutting-edge education in Dubai
As industries transform through artificial intelligence, automation, sustainability and digital technologies, universities are being challenged to prepare graduates for careers that are evolving just as quickly. The University of Dubai is responding with an academic portfolio designed around relevance, innovation and connections to the needs of industry.
Ranked among the top 12 universities in the UAE in the QS World University Rankings 2027, the University of Dubai offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across business, engineering and information technology, and law. Its programmes combine strong academic foundations with practical learning, industry engagement and exposure to an international environment in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.
Reflecting the evolving needs of industry, the university continues to expand its future-focused engineering and technology offerings. Students can pursue concentrations in Computer Engineering – Artificial Intelligence, Computer Engineering – Cyber-Physical Robotics, Electrical Engineering – Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering – Power & Energy Engineering, and Computing and Information Systems – Artificial Intelligence. These areas respond to growing demand for expertise in AI, robotics, smart systems, connectivity, energy transformation and advanced digital infrastructure.
Beyond engineering and technology, students can choose from a wide range of programmes in business and law, giving them opportunities to build expertise aligned with emerging career paths and changing market needs. With an emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship and employability, UD encourages students to translate classroom knowledge into practical impact.
The University of Dubai also provides scholarship opportunities of up to 100 per cent, including full-scholarship opportunities available to students of any nationality, subject to eligibility criteria and terms and conditions.
Located in Dubai Academic City, the University offers students the opportunity to study in a global business and innovation hub while building the knowledge, skills and professional connections needed for the future.
Visit ud.ac.ae or contact admissions@ud.ac.ae.