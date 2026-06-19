Universities in AI Era: Preparing future-ready, ethical and adaptable graduates

Leading UAE educators discuss preparing graduates for lifelong career success
As someone at the forefront of the UAE’s higher education landscape, how do you see the role of universities changing as industries are reshaped by AI, digital transformation, and evolving workforce expectations?
The role of universities is evolving rapidly as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and changing workforce expectations reshape industries across the globe. Higher education institutions can no longer focus solely on transferring knowledge; they must also equip students with the ability to adapt, innovate, and continuously learn throughout their careers.
At the University of Dubai, we believe that preparing students for the future requires a combination of academic excellence, technological literacy, practical experience, and a global perspective. This vision is reflected in our academic pillars, which emphasise academic learning, personalised education through micro-credentials, research and business development, and innovation.
While technical skills remain important, qualities such as critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, communication, and ethical leadership will increasingly distinguish successful graduates in an AI-driven world.
Many of the careers that today’s students will pursue have yet to be fully defined. Therefore, universities must create learning environments that encourage curiosity, critical thinking, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary collaboration, and lifelong learning. Partnerships based on the Triple Helix model - bringing together academia, industry, and government - as well as collaboration with international institutions, play a vital role in ensuring that education remains relevant and responsive to emerging opportunities. Equally important are community service and internationalisation, which help students develop social responsibility and a broader global outlook.
As an education leader who has witnessed the rapid evolution of both higher education and the regional economy, what do you believe will distinguish the most successful graduates of the future?
The most successful graduates of the future will be those who can embrace change, leverage technology effectively, and continue developing their skills throughout their professional lives. Universities must therefore focus not only on what students learn today, but on preparing them to succeed in a world that will continue to evolve tomorrow through lifelong learning, innovation, and meaningful engagement with society.
As a healthcare education leader, how does GMU balance the need to prepare students for today’s medical realities while also equipping them for future challenges and opportunities?
At Gulf Medical University (GMU), preparing students for both present and future healthcare landscapes requires a dynamic, forward-thinking approach. We balance immediate medical realities with future challenges by fostering adaptability, emotional intelligence, and technological agility - qualities we believe are most critical for the next generation.
Through our advanced simulation laboratories and AI-driven Virtual Patient Learning, students master current clinical protocols while developing the critical thinking needed to navigate emerging global health shifts.
As healthcare systems increasingly emphasise prevention and multidisciplinary collaboration, how is GMU integrating these priorities into the student experience?
To address the rising emphasis on prevention and multidisciplinary care, GMU leverages the Gulf Medical University Academic Health System (GMUAHS). Our curriculum is deeply grounded in Interprofessional Education (IPE), ensuring students from medicine, pharmacy, nursing, and health sciences train collectively from day one. Clinical rotations across our extensive Thumbay Hospital network mirror this collaborative, patient-centric reality, shifting the focus from reactive treatment to proactive wellness.
Furthermore, our robust research initiatives and international industry partnerships empower students to engage in preventative healthcare innovations. By integrating these elements, GMU graduates transition seamlessly into the workforce, not just as skilled clinicians, but as collaborative leaders ready to transform global healthcare systems.
As an educator and leader at one of the UAE’s most respected medical institutions, you have witnessed significant changes in healthcare education. How can universities cultivate the skills that future professionals will need throughout their careers?
Across my years in medical education, I have learned that universities are not simply preparing students for the medicine of today, but for a profession that will keep reinventing itself. Knowledge now expands faster than any curriculum can contain, so our responsibility is to build habits of enquiry, reflection and self-directed learning.
At RAKMHSU, this means encouraging students to ask better questions, engage with evidence, learn from patients and colleagues, and remain open to new science throughout their careers. The most important outcome is a graduate who does not only remember what was taught, but has the curiosity, humility and confidence to keep learning for life.
How will technology and human-centred care evolve together, and what role should medical schools play in ensuring innovation enhances rather than diminishes the empathy, communication, and ethical judgement in healthcare?
Technology will transform healthcare, but it must never replace human relationship. Simulation, digital tools, AI and data-driven practice can make learning safer and care more precise; however, they must be guided by empathy, communication and ethical judgement.
Medical schools have a duty to teach students how to use innovation responsibly, to question its limits, and to remember that behind every result is a person with fear, hope and dignity. The best future is not technology instead of compassion, but technology that gives clinicians more time and insight to care about compassion.
As someone at the forefront of the UAE’s higher education landscape, how do you see the role of universities changing as industries are driven by artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and evolving workforce expectations, and what should institutions be doing today to prepare students for careers that are still emerging?
Higher education’s greatest responsibility today is not to reflect the world as it is, but to prepare students for the world as it will be. As AI and digital transformation reshape every sector, our role is no longer simply to transfer knowledge — it is to cultivate the capacity to apply, adapt, and innovate.
At Amity University Dubai, we recognised this shift early. Our collaboration with Siemens and the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure through our Centre of Excellence in Energy Management reflects our belief that education must be embedded within real industry challenges.
Similarly, our partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation to develop an AI-powered amphibious robotic vehicle demonstrates that students must work on solutions the world genuinely needs. Institutions must build ecosystems, not just curricula.
As an education leader who has witnessed the rapid evolution of higher education, what do you believe will distinguish the most successful graduates of the future, and how can universities develop the adaptability, entrepreneurial mindset, and global outlook, alongside academic knowledge?
The most successful graduates of the future will not simply be the most knowledgeable - they will be the most adaptable, the most ethically grounded, and the most courageous in turning ideas into impact. At Amity, we nurture this through our Incubation Centre, where one student start-up has already earned recognition in Forbes 30 Under 30.
We invest equally in well-being, because resilience and emotional intelligence are as vital as technical skill. A global outlook is woven into everything we do ¬ across our programmes, our partnerships, and our people. We do not just prepare students for careers; we prepare them to lead industries, shape policy, and contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s vision and beyond.
As someone at the forefront of the UAE’s higher education landscape, how do you see the role of universities changing as industries are driven by artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and evolving workforce expectations?
The role of universities is evolving rapidly as artificial intelligence, digital innovation, and changing workforce expectations transform industries worldwide. At the University of West London, we believe our responsibility extends beyond delivering academic knowledge to preparing students for an increasingly dynamic future. This means embedding digital literacy, critical thinking, adaptability, and problem-solving skills across all programmes, while maintaining strong partnerships with industry.
By collaborating closely with employers and integrating emerging technologies into the curriculum, we ensure students gain practical experience and develop the capabilities needed for careers that continue to evolve.
As an education leader who has witnessed the rapid evolution of higher education, what do you believe will distinguish the most successful graduates of the future?
As the future of work becomes more complex, lifelong learning will be essential. Graduates must be equipped not only for their first job but also for continuous upskilling and reskilling throughout their careers. The most successful professionals of tomorrow will combine academic excellence with agility, creativity, entrepreneurial thinking, and a global outlook. Universities play a vital role in nurturing these qualities.
At UWL, we place equal emphasis on industry engagement, international outlook, personal development, and academic achievement, ensuring our graduates are resilient, future-ready, and prepared to lead in an interconnected world.
How does SP Jain design its programmes to prepare students for fluid career pathways, where adaptability, resilience, and continuous learning are essential for long-term success?
Career paths today are far less predictable than they were a decade ago. Many of the roles our students will take on in the future may not even exist today. That is why, at SP Jain, we focus on helping students develop the ability to adapt, learn continuously, and stay relevant throughout their careers.
While academic excellence remains important, we believe learning should go beyond textbooks. Our classrooms encourage discussion, collaboration, and problem-solving. Through case studies, business simulations, group projects, and real-world challenges, students learn how to make decisions, communicate effectively, and approach problems from different perspectives.
How is SP Jain rethinking its teaching approach to strengthen areas such as ethical decision-making, entrepreneurial thinking, and real-world problem-solving alongside academic rigor?
A distinctive aspect of the SP Jain experience is our global model of curriculum delivery, which exposes students to different cultures and business environments early in their academic journey.
This experience helps them develop cross-cultural adaptability, an increasingly important skill in today’s workplace where professionals regularly collaborate with teams from different nationalities, backgrounds, and markets.
We also place strong emphasis on developing values and leadership capabilities. Ethical decision-making, entrepreneurial thinking, cultural awareness, and responsible leadership are integrated throughout the student journey.
We want our graduates to not only succeed professionally but also make thoughtful and responsible contributions to the organisations and communities they serve. Our goal is to graduate individuals who are confident, adaptable, and prepared to navigate opportunities and challenges wherever their careers take them.