UAE universities innovate with future-ready degrees for high-impact careers

“GMU continuously modifies its programmes in alignment with the evolving needs of the healthcare sector. Our curriculum is highly dynamic, ensuring that emerging fields such as digital health, medical AI, genomics, and healthcare management are integrated into the learning experience. In particular, the application of artificial intelligence in healthcare has been incorporated across all our programmes, equipping students with the knowledge and skills to thrive in emerging medical careers,” says Prof. Dr Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University.