For Rustagi, the country's diverse population, openness to innovation and position as a regional hub make it an important market for understanding consumer needs and exploring how new products and ideas can reach wider audiences.

"The UAE is one of the first markets that regulated and allowed us to launch IQOS and subsequently ZYN," says Richa Rustagi, PMI's Managing Director for the Lower Gulf, Iraq and Kuwait. "And because it is a place for innovation, it is a natural choice for us to bring our biggest and best launches here and then replicate the UAE model in other markets."

When Philip Morris International (PMI) looks at how to advance its smoke-free transformation across the region, the UAE has an important role to play.

For PMI, the importance of understanding consumer expectations comes from its own experience. Closing the event, Fred de Wilde, CEO of PMI International, reflected on the company's early trial of a smoke-free device in two cities. Despite the technology behind it, the device was bulky and the experience fell short of consumer expectations. The company had underestimated the complexity of changing a habit closely associated with taste and routine.

She was speaking to Gulf News at TECHNOVATION Dubai, held at W Dubai – The Palm on November 19. The day-long forum brought together speakers from healthcare, design, media, business and policy to examine a question extending beyond technological development: how do innovations translate into meaningful changes in people's lives, and what role should evidence, consumer understanding and regulation play in that process?

The lesson, he explained, was that developing a product was only part of the process. PMI also needed to improve the user experience, communicate more clearly and understand consumer feedback.

This theme carried through the discussions. Christos Kiritsis, PMI's Vice President for the Smoke-Free Products Category in South Asia, Indochina, CIS & MEA, stressed the importance of understanding the barriers that prevent people from changing established habits before developing solutions.

"Don't fall in love with the solution, fall in love with the problem," he said, highlighting the importance of credible evidence, consistent information and ensuring that consumer experiences align with what they are told.

This understanding also needs to extend across markets. While the UAE provides an important platform for PMI's regional activities, Rustagi noted that consumer needs and preferences differ across the six markets under her responsibility. Understanding these differences is essential when determining how innovations should be introduced and developed in individual markets.

Why the UAE matters to the regional strategy

The UAE's international outlook and cultural diversity also make it an important environment for exploring new approaches to consumer engagement.

"The UAE is a cultural hub that's home to people from many countries, not to mention the number of tourists and visitors the country gets," Rustagi says. "Things that are born in the UAE naturally tend to seep into the wider MENA region, which is exactly what we want to achieve."

Beyond product innovation, PMI is exploring partnerships with artists, creatives, entrepreneurs and other cultural voices to engage audiences through different platforms. Rustagi pointed to Curious Studio, PMI's collaboration at Dubai Design Week, as an example of this approach.

Wassim Bou Malham, Founding Partner and Chief Strategy Officer of Factory People, emphasised the importance of understanding local markets rather than relying on initial consumer interest alone. He pointed to the growing international reach of Arabic music as an example of how ideas can cross borders while retaining their cultural identity.

The importance of evidence in health communication

The discussions also addressed the importance of communicating health information accurately, particularly when explaining the differences between combustible tobacco and smoke-free alternatives.

Dr Mohammed Eltaweel, Consultant Psychiatrist and Substance Use Disorder Specialist and Medical Director of Hedoa Psychiatric Hospital in Egypt, emphasised that nicotine is addictive and not harmless. He reiterated that quitting smoking remains his first recommendation, while highlighting the importance of medical advice and psychological support for individuals who experience difficulties quitting. He also called for greater education among healthcare professionals to help them communicate health information more effectively.