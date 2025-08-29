Thumbay Institute of Aesthetics (TIA) offers world-class aesthetic treatments

GOLD/FOREX
Thumbay Institute of Aesthetics (TIA), located within Thumbay University Hospital, Al Jurf, Ajman, combines advanced medical science with luxury patient-centered care to offer world-class aesthetic treatments.

As part of the Thumbay Group, a pioneer in healthcare and medical education in the UAE, TIA is committed to delivering innovative, safe, and results-driven cosmetic and dermatological solutions.

TIA offers a comprehensive range of services, including advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments, gynaecologic aesthetic procedures, cosmetic dermatology and anti-ageing therapies, non-surgical and surgical aesthetic solutions, personalised skin and body treatments, J-Plasma skin tightening, and VASER liposuction.

Each treatment is tailored to individual needs, ensuring optimal results in a comfortable and sophisticated environment.

The institute’s vision is to be the leading centre for aesthetic excellence in the region, setting new benchmarks in innovation and patient care. Its signature approach integrates expert professionals with global experience, state-of-the-art technology, and personalised care protocols, with a strong emphasis on safety, trust, and measurable results.

With a focus on combining science, technology, and artistry, TIA is redefining the future of aesthetic medicine in the UAE, offering patients not just enhancements, but sustainable, natural, and transformative solutions for skin health, body contouring, and overall well-being.

