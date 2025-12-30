The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025: Schneider wins Sustainable Digital Innovator award

Our focus on sustainability in Schneider Electric’s Advisory Services is deeply rooted in our corporate purpose: to bridge progress and sustainability for all. We believe that confronting today’s unprecedented global challenges — especially climate change — is not only an environmental imperative, but a business necessity.

Energy production and consumption account for approximately 80 per cent of global carbon emissions, creating an urgent need to cut emissions in half by 2030 to secure a liveable future. At the same time, global megatrends such as rapid decarbonisation, digitalisation, and electrification are reshaping markets and requiring a fundamental rethink of the energy system to make it smarter, more resilient, and more efficient.

Our mission is driven by a commitment to being an “Energy Technology Partner” that leverages innovation to help customers, communities, and the planet thrive by bridging the gap between progress and sustainability. We were inspired by the clear need to help businesses move beyond aspiration and turn sustainability from a compliance requirement into a tangible opportunity. We believe the shift to an all-electric, all-digital world is the fastest path to decarbonisation. Our role is to empower organisations with the right technology and strategy to make that transition seamlessly, efficiently, and profitably.

Which achievement in your sustainability journey are you most proud of?

We are most proud of the measurable, real-world impact we deliver to our clients globally and, critically, here in the UAE.

Since 2018, Schneider Electric has enabled customers worldwide to save and avoid 679 million tonnes of CO2 emissions through our services and software. These outcomes demonstrate how digital innovation and data-driven decision-making can translate sustainability ambition into measurable results. Locally, our recognition for Digital Innovation for Resource Advisor stands out as a key milestone, validating our long-term commitment to the region. We are particularly proud of our partnerships with several leading UAE-based ADQ companies, which are using Resource Advisor alongside our consulting services to unify energy, carbon, and ESG data into a single source of truth.

These collaborations are directly driving measurable reductions in energy consumption and emissions, positioning our partners as regional sustainability leaders while supporting the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy. In addition, during COP28 in Dubai, our team played an active role in advancing dialogue and announcing progress across supply chain decarbonisation, the semiconductor industry through the flagship Catalyze program, and new renewable energy initiatives.

What was the biggest challenge you faced, and how did you overcome it?

One of the biggest challenges we encounter in the corporate sustainability landscape is the “Ambition-to-Impact Gap.” While many organisations set ambitious net-zero targets, they often struggle to create a clear, financially viable roadmap for implementation.

Our research shows that around 90 per cent of Fortune 500 companies are not on track to meet their sustainability goals, highlighting the scale and complexity of this challenge. To address it, we act as an end-to-end sustainability advisor, integrating strategic planning with digital execution.

We do not just help clients define goals; we operationalise them. This includes leveraging digital platforms such as Resource Advisor to manage complex data and introducing innovative financial models like Energy as a Service (EaaS). These approaches help overcome traditional capital expenditure constraints and accelerate the deployment of critical decarbonisation projects, bridging the gap between strategy and execution.

How do you measure the impact of your sustainability initiatives?

Measurement must be transparent, rigorous, and grounded in auditable data. Our methodology is built around our flagship digital platform, EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor.

The platform enables organisations to gather, standardise, and analyse energy, carbon, and ESG data, creating a single source of truth. It processes more than one million customer invoices each month, allowing clients to track progress in real time against key metrics such as CO2 saved and avoided, real-time resource optimisation across diverse portfolios, and alignment with global frameworks and national sustainability goals.

What advice would you give to others striving for sustainability excellence?

Our advice is simple: move from ambition to action. Be proactive and act swiftly in ways that inspire commitment, not just compliance. For example, UAE Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024 requires all entities to measure, report, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by May 2026, transforming the Net Zero 2050 ambition into a binding operational requirement.

To lead in this journey, organisations should first embrace digital innovation. The complexity of decarbonisation demands robust digital tools and AI-driven insights — because you cannot manage what you cannot measure.

Second, cultivate commitment at every level. Sustainability requires leadership support and collaboration across the entire organisation, from the boardroom to the factory floor.