The new entrepreneurial era according to Alessio Vinassa: Adaptability as a competitive advantage

Business success now depends more on agility than sheer size
Dubai: Technology and markets are evolving faster than ever. Serial entrepreneur and business strategist Alessio Vinassa says adaptability is now the most important competitive advantage for modern entrepreneurs.
Traditional business formulas are no longer enough. Vinassa believes success today depends less on rigid long-term plans and more on the ability to evolve while staying true to a clear strategy.
“The businesses that last are not the ones with the most perfect plans, but the ones that can change direction without losing their identity,” Vinassa says.
Change happens quickly, and fixed strategies no longer guarantee stability. “In today’s environment, stability doesn’t come from standing still; it comes from being able to move intelligently when the ground shifts,” Vinassa explains.
Adaptability allows entrepreneurs to pivot faster, make informed decisions, and maintain long-term relevance.
Vinassa emphasises that adaptability starts with mindset. Entrepreneurs must commit to continuous learning, stay open to feedback, and remain curious.
One of the biggest risks for entrepreneurs is falling in love with what worked yesterday. Curiosity is what keeps a business alive.
Intellectual flexibility protects businesses from stagnation and fosters innovation.
Rigid hierarchies and slow decision-making can limit growth. Vinassa supports organisations built around collaboration, flexibility, and technology-enabled execution. “You can’t build an adaptive company with rigid systems. Structure should enable movement, not restrict it.”
Key elements of adaptable organizations include:
Empowered teams that can make fast, informed decisions
Systems that can scale or adjust as needed
Collaboration between functional teams
Smart use of technology that supports, not replaces, human judgment
Leaders must navigate change without losing sight of their vision. Vinassa says adaptive leadership is built on clarity, trust, and resilience.
“Leadership today is about trust. When people feel safe to adapt, they move faster and think more creatively.”
Calm, flexible leaders empower teams to experiment, improve, and respond to change.
In the past, size was considered the main business advantage. Today, Vinassa believes speed of learning and agility matter more.
Speed of learning beats size every time. The entrepreneur who listens, adjusts, and acts decisively will always outperform one who relies on scale alone.
Smaller, flexible organisations can identify opportunities quickly and respond to change with less friction. “Adaptability is not about chasing trends, it’s about staying aligned with reality,” Vinassa concludes.
Entrepreneurs who stay flexible in execution while maintaining a clear long-term purpose can build resilient companies that thrive in any environment.