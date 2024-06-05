At the Hotel Show Dubai 2024 (4D 171) at Technogym, hospitality meets wellness starting with the brand's unique experience as the Official Supplier of the 2024 Olympics for the 9th time, and sports champions from around the world.

When visiting the booth, guests can expect to meet the Technogym team while viewing products such as the: Technogym Bench, Technogym Bike, Technogym Visio, Skill Run, Biostrength Chest Press, Bike Artis, and the brand’s newest addition: Technogym Checkup: An innovative AI-based assessment tool that measures both physical and cognitive parameters providing a comprehensive analysis of overall health. By calculating Wellness Age, it helps tailer precision training programs that adapt over time to meet individual goals and improve overall fitness effectively.

Image Credit: Supplied

Technogym will be also taking part in the Leisure & Wellness Conference 2024 with a spotlight presentation by Michele Moro, the General Manager of Technogym Emirates. The presentation will be focusing on “Latest Wellness Trends and Guests Journey” including wellness trends, technogym digital ecosystems, and total wellness solutions.

Federico Mazzetti, the Sales Director of Hospitality in the UAE will be participating in a panel discussion where the topic at hand is Executive Think Tank Panel: Holistic Hospitality: Integrating Wellness Tourism and Future Trends in Leisure Experiences.

Additionally, you can find Technogym at the INDEX Panel discussion where Simone Camposeranio, the Director of Sales and Marketing Consumer will be discussing “Wellness By Design: Crafting Spaces That Enhance Physical and Mental Well-being” as this is a focus for Technogym in 2024.