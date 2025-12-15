State-of-the-art precast concrete factory from Nael & Bin Harmal Group to support Abu Dhabi’s housing plan

Our focus is to support the nation by delivering superior precast elements that contribute to safer, modern communities.

Alongside that, the 17,000-square-metre storage yard is purpose-designed for efficient material handling, loading, and logistics. This scale allows us to react swiftly to market demand while ensuring consistent product quality.

The launch of this facility marks a major advancement not only for our company but for the UAE’s broader vision for sustainable, high-quality housing. The new factory spans 40,000 square metres, with 23,000 square metres dedicated to an advanced production layout featuring automated machinery, digital monitoring systems, and best-in-class quality controls.

How does the new precast concrete factory strengthen your role in the UAE’s construction sector?

Abu Dhabi has ambitious plans for new housing. How is your expanded capacity aligned with this programme?

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre have set a Dh106 billion initiative supporting the delivery of 40,000 new homes across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. This is a transformative programme focused on enhancing the quality of life for Emirati families. With our new plant operating alongside our original precast facility established in 2006, our annual output now exceeds 450,000 cubic metres of precast concrete components. That significantly strengthens the supply chain for ongoing and future housing developments. We are equipped to supply structural panels, beams, slabs and other tailored elements faster and at a scale that directly supports timely project execution.

What distinct benefits does precast technology bring to large-scale residential development?

Precast construction is increasingly seen as the preferred solution for modern housing because it reduces construction time on site, provides strong and durable components, and ensures uniformity across builds.

With our new automated processes, we maintain strict tolerances and optimise production efficiency. That means fewer disruptions, faster installation, and durable structures that stand the test of time, all essential for community-scale projects.

Our approach reduces the environmental footprint traditionally associated with construction by limiting material wastage and improving resource efficiency. In essence, precast solutions elevate build quality while accelerating delivery schedules, which is exactly what large master developments require.

How does the launch of this new facility strengthen Nael & Bin Harmal Group’s role in supporting the UAE’s rapidly evolving construction ecosystem?

The launch of the new facility reinforces Nael & Bin Harmal Group’s long-standing role as a key contributor to the UAE’s construction ecosystem.