State Bank of India strengthens NRI services with advanced tech and global partnership

Banking services are available 24X7 through YONO and Retail Internet Banking platforms
State Bank of India (SBI), is ranked amongst the top five most trustworthy banks globally. Our unwavering commitment is to earn the trust of our esteemed NRI customers worldwide. We are incessantly upgrading our technology-led banking services to offer seamless accessibility.
SBI is committed to imbibe and integrate with digital transformation to provide a richer digital service experience. Our banking services are available 24X7 through our hassle-free digital offering like YONO and Retail Internet Banking (RINB) platforms.
SBI endeavours to offer top-quality service to its NRI customers with innovative banking solutions and keeping the world connected and burgeoning. SBI has been a window to India, for overseas customers through its specialised retail and remittances products.
We continue to be a market leader with a immense NRI deposit base and more than 3 million NRI customers, demonstrating a well-built and trustworthy NRI banking partner. Domestically our 434 specialised/ intensive NRI branches further strengthen our service network.
To channelise NRI remittances to India, SBI has tied-up with 45 exchange companies and five banks in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Bank has two Global NRI Centres at Ernakulam (Kerala) and Patiala (Punjab) to provide one-stop solution for NRI customers. These two dedicated centres are supported by 434 specialised/intensive NRI branches in India.
We offer tailored financial solutions, with a gamut of attractive offerings to Indian diaspora such as Non-Resident External (NRE), NRE Salary Account, NRO Account/Salary Account, NRE SUKOON Current Account, FCNR (B) Account/Premium Account, RFC Account, PIS, NRO Tax Saving Scheme, NRI Family Card and SBI Capgains Plus Account. Non-resident Indians can also conveniently opt for home loan, car loan, loan against deposits, and over-draft against deposits.
Digital products and services launched by SBI for the benefit of NRIs include new NRI account opening through TAB, automated delivery of e-welcome letter for new to bank NRI customers on the registered email address, OTP over email, financial transactions (NEFT/RTGS) via YONO interface and IMPS facility through internet banking and mobile banking.
We join with the Indians around the world in celebrating 77th Republic Day, assuring them safety through our digital banking solutions. Long live our Republic.
