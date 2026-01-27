State Bank of India strengthens NRI services with advanced tech and global partnership

To channelise NRI remittances to India, SBI has tied-up with 45 exchange companies and five banks in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Bank has two Global NRI Centres at Ernakulam (Kerala) and Patiala (Punjab) to provide one-stop solution for NRI customers. These two dedicated centres are supported by 434 specialised/intensive NRI branches in India.