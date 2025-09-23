SOL Levante drives Jumeirah Village Triangle's rise as Dubai's wellness hub with 9% rental yields

Spanning 50,000 sq. ft., the project foster wellness, connection, and healthy living
Dubai: SOL Levante, a new mixed-use development by SOL Properties, is at the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle’s transformation into one of Dubai’s most wellness-focused and community-driven neighborhoods.
Known for its connectivity and lifestyle appeal, JVT has experienced steady rental growth in recent years, with yields for smaller apartments reaching close to 9% — making it one of the city’s most resilient residential districts.
This growth is being reinforced by Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, which includes the upcoming Blue and Purple Metro Line extensions. These projects will integrate JVT more closely with Dubai’s wider urban network, making it an increasingly attractive location for families, professionals, and investors.
Alongside its focus on wellness amenities, JVT is also known for its educational and healthcare offerings. Families benefit from the presence of well-regarded schools such as Arcadia School, Sunmarke School, and Jumeirah International Nursery, all located within or near the community.
Healthcare access is equally strong, with Mediclinic, Emirates Hospital Day Surgery & Medical Center, and Medcare Medical Centre providing residents with convenient, high-quality medical care.
Developments like SOL Levante reflect this community-first ethos. With over 50,000 sq. ft. of wellness-focused amenities — including fitness and yoga spaces, jogging tracks, an outdoor cinema, mini golf, padel tennis, children’s play areas, and pet-friendly zones — the project is designed to foster balance, social connection, and healthy living.
“SOL Levante is about creating a lifestyle where wellness, community, and connectivity all come together," said Ajay Bhatia, CEO of SOL Properties. "Jumeirah Village Triangle is becoming one of Dubai’s most sought-after neighborhoods, not just because of its rental performance, but because it offers everything a modern community should — schools, healthcare, transport links, and a lifestyle built around well-being.”
With its combination of infrastructure improvements, essential services, and wellness-driven living, JVT is emerging as a model for Dubai’s future urban communities. Developments such as SOL Levante are helping define this new era — where people can live, learn, work, and grow in harmony.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox