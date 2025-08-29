SKIN111: Where luxury aesthetics meet regenerative wellness and longevity

Welcome to SKIN111, where over 50,000 patients a year from 120+ nationalities discover a new standard in aesthetic and regenerative medicine. Since our beginnings as the first healthcare provider in DIFC, we have earned global trust, reflected in 4,000+ Google reviews (4.9 stars) and recognition as Dubai’s Best Aesthetics Clinic and one of the Top 6 Clinics in the GCC for four consecutive years.

The SKIN111 promise

Our international team of board-certified doctors, nurses, and therapists deliver discreet, patient-centred care, whether in clinic, at home, or in hotels, using only science-backed technology and genuine products.

Our process begins with uncovering the root cause of any health or aesthetic concern.

Advanced Precision Diagnostics: Every treatment begins with precise assessments to ensure full customisation. From OligoScan, InBody, and skin analysis to advanced global diagnostics such as DNA testing, GI insights, microbiome profiling, DUTCH hormone testing, and telomere analysis, we collect comprehensive scientific data to design personalised, long-term health and aesthetic plans.

Advanced aesthetics and anti-ageing solutions

SKIN111 offers a complete spectrum of care for overall regeneration, from the cellular level to surgical transformation.

Aesthetics & Anti-Ageing: SKIN111 addresses aesthetic and anti-ageing concerns with leading technologies such as Fotona, Morpheus8, HALO, BBL Hero, and Smart Pico, designed to restore and reverse visible signs of ageing.

Plastic Surgery: For patients seeking transformative results, our plastic surgery services extend beyond non-invasive care, offering advanced surgical solutions for both face and body.

Regenerative Hair Solutions: We follow a step-by-step approach to restore hair density, starting with scalp and follicle health, progressing to regenerative therapies such as Stem Cell and Exosome injections.

For added benefits, we integrate Meta Cell Technology, a leading solution in non-surgical hair restoration. When required, we also offer hair transplants to achieve lasting results.

IV therapy and longevity protocols

Boost cellular energy and resilience with therapies designed around your unique biology.

Customised IV Drips: As the UAE’s first and leading IV provider since 2013, SKIN111 delivers 100+ DHA/MOH-approved formulations available in-clinic or via SKIN111@Home with the highest quality and standards.

Regenerative Protocols: Leverage advanced therapies such as Stem Cells, Exosomes, NAD+, and Peptides to optimise metabolism, enhance cellular repair, and strengthen the body’s anti-ageing and regenerative capacity.

Permanent weight loss & body contouring

Transform your physique without invasive surgery through our medically supervised, high-tech plans. Using non-invasive technologies like Venus Bliss laser lipolysis, Monopolar and Multi-Polar RF, and Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields, we permanently reduce fat, tighten skin, and smooth cellulite.

Advanced neuromuscular and electromagnetic stimulation, including Multi-Directional Stimulation (MDS), builds and defines muscle, delivering the equivalent of 54,000 contractions in just 15 minutes for a sculpted, toned result.

Biohacking and regenerative therapies

Using cellular science and data-driven therapies to optimise your body’s systems.

Functional Medicine: A root-cause approach targeting concerns such as brain fog, gut health, hormonal imbalances, poor sleep, burnout, and stress. By addressing the root causes through your individual physiology, lifestyle, and environment, our doctors design personalised plans to restore balance, build resilience, and activate the body’s innate healing capacity.