Seychelles Postal Services marks 165 years with modernisation and E-commerce focus

SPS pivots to e-commerce and automation for long-term sustainability
As Seychelles Postal Services (SPS) marks 165 years in operation, CEO Mariella Buisson has reshaped the organisation for future readiness. Declining letter volumes and the expansion of courier services prompted a strategic overhaul, in a sector that has consistently reinvented itself in response to changing trade and communication flows.
“Strengthening commercial viability became essential to long-term financial stability,” says Buisson. E-commerce is a key focus, both for online shopping and as an enabler of trade through imports and exports – crucial to an island economy. “Seychelles is more import-oriented, so positioning SPS as a trusted logistics partner is essential.”
The post is a key partner in Seychelles–UAE trade flows.Mariella Buisson
The UAE is a major source of that inbound volume, and SPS works closely with Emirates Post – a relationship supported by strong commercial air links. “The post is a key partner in Seychelles–UAE trade flows,” says Buisson.
That’s underpinned by a digitalisation drive that includes implementing online payments, creating an e-commerce platform to support local businesses seeking to sell internationally and building an automated logistics warehouse. “My role is to modernise and digitalise the organisation so it remains relevant for decades ahead,” says Buisson.