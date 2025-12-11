SentinelOne and Rilian Technologies partners to enhance AI-driven cybersecurity in the Middle East

As digital transformation, AI adoption, and cloud modernization continue across the Middle East, organizations face increasingly complex threats; from nation-state attacks to ransomware, supply-chain disruptions, and AI-enabled social engineering. Critical sectors such as energy, transportation, finance, and government require modern protection models that deliver real-time detection, automated response, and sustained operational resilience. At the same time, new regulations, including Information Assurance and Data Protection laws in the UAE and national cybersecurity guidelines in Saudi Arabia and Qatar are reshaping compliance requirements for both public and private entities.