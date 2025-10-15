Rostro Group: Shaping the future of finance, from the UAE to the world

Breaking barriers to empower global trade and investment
When we founded Rostro in 2021, our mission was to drive global financial inclusion; to ensure that access to financial markets is open, equitable, and future-ready. From frontier economies to established financial hubs, we are breaking down barriers to empower individuals, institutions, and innovators to trade, invest, and manage wealth seamlessly.
Whether it’s pushing into emerging and frontier markets, building out new regulatory frameworks or expanding the product set to meet evolving client needs, the progress we’re making is already visible, driven by global teams of passionate industry experts.
We know that the financial world of tomorrow will look very different to what we see today, so our ambition is to equip and empower clients to achieve their unique financial goals. Whether it’s access to capital markets, prime brokerage, banking and payments services or M&A activities, we want Rostro to have a right-sized solution to meet that need.
As Group CEO, I believe leadership isn’t only about setting the right strategy. It’s about being in the right place and selecting the right people to propel the vision forward. At Rostro, we work across borders, but Dubai is at the heart of our business - strategically positioned at the intersection of growth markets, cutting-edge regulation, and financial innovation. Being positioned here helps us stay ahead of market trends and technological shifts, form strategic partnerships, and so much more.
Our overreaching objective is to build a seamless experience that cascades across our entire ecosystem, integrating all into one. A unified approach that, when combined, makes Rostro Group the single place of choice for all things money.
Rostro Labs – our innovation nucleus dedicated to research, AI integration, and future ready technologies.
Scope Prime – institutional liquidity and execution services for brokers, hedge funds, and family offices.
Scope Markets – retail trading and investment solutions for global clients, including underserved markets.
RS Capital – a hedge fund addressing the needs of next-gen investors across emerging asset classes.
Payments – a proprietary payments platform enabling faster, cheaper, and safer transactions.
Investment Bank – bespoke banking and crypto-native services for offshore clients.
At Rostro, we understand that the financial goals of every individual, every institution and every innovator are unique. That’s why flexibility and customisation lie at the core of our offering. We use the latest technology to develop highly adaptable solutions, allowing us to cater to investors and market participants at every level.
And while we’re out here building inclusive financial ecosystems, we also want to leave a human legacy. Through the establishment of the Rostro Foundation, we help communities across the globe, with a special focus on helping children access the medical attention they need, when they need it most. As a group, we build financial ecosystems that empower growth. The Foundation extends that same principle – empowerment, but on a human level.
The financial world is changing — and digital assets are driving the shift. At Rostro, we don’t see crypto as an alternative market, but as a core pillar of global finance.
Through Scope Prime, our institutional liquidity and brokerage division, we’ve recently expanded our cryptocurrency suite from 10 instruments to 77+ Crypto CFDs, with trading now available 24/7, without interruption. From Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana to emerging altcoins such as TrumpCoin and Dash, this expansion provides clients with unmatched choice, deeper liquidity, and continuous access.
“Our deep technical expertise has allowed us to build a system that connects with specialist exchanges and liquidity providers around the clock — ensuring genuine market depth and stability for clients.”
And the momentum isn’t stopping here. With 100+ more instruments in the pipeline, competitive margins, and market-leading spread stability, Rostro is delivering a crypto trading environment designed for both resilience and growth.
“Digital assets are at the core of our vision for inclusive, future-ready finance.”
For Rostro, this isn’t just about offering more instruments. It’s about ensuring clients can participate in one of the fastest-growing asset classes of our time, with the same trust, stability, and sophistication they expect from traditional markets.
Dubai is already proving itself as the right home for Rostro. It’s a city that combines world-class infrastructure with access to some of the fastest-growing regions on the planet. From this hub, we are accelerating our mission: to blend traditional finance with digital innovation, to open markets for more participants, and to shape the future of trading, investing, and wealth management. The momentum is clear, and we are confident that Dubai will remain central to Rostro’s growth story in the years ahead.
