How are events such as Gitex Global helping the home security sector to evolve and grow, what is the event’s role?

Gitex is really important for companies like Ring in developing markets as it allows us to meet with key decision-makers and to inform the market on the areas we focus on. It gives us an opportunity to showcase the latest in innovation to our customers and the overall experience of how effective and easy-to-use Ring’s solutions for home security are

With AI shaking up the space, how do you see home security evolving in the next couple of years?

We believe AI is driving the future of home security in exciting and meaningful ways. In the next couple of years, we see AI making home security smarter, more efficient, and more personalized to meet the unique needs of our customers.

We’ve invested heavily in Computer Vision (CV) and AI for years, and we’re using that technology to give people better information and alerts about their home. What that means for us is that our teams are taking AI and CV technologies to improve our video understanding and contextualising what’s going on in your video to deliver the information that’s uniquely important to you.

What is Ring showcasing at Gitex Global this year?

We will be showcasing the latest addition to the Ring family is the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera, Ring’s first indoor camera that can rotate 360 degrees, providing more flexibility and a better view. The camera delivers high-quality video footage and reliable functionality, including full and clear HD video and color night vision with expansive pan and vertical tilt coverage. Customers can also enjoy all the features they love and trust from Ring, including Live View, Two-Way Talk, and real-time motion alerts.

The camera is integrated with compatible Alexa-enabled devices, so customers can see their live view whenever they wish to. The camera comes with flexible mounting options and is very user-friendly, making it the ideal addition to improve home security.

We will also emphasise on Ring Home subscription plans and the new features that they bring. These plans are designed to help the user see more, know more, and protect more and include 3 tiers: Home Basic, Home Standard, and the brand-new Home Premium tier.

The subscription plan contains many features including:

24/7 Recording

With 24/7 Recording, eligible wired cameras can continuously record and even capture activity even outside of motion zones, giving you an even better understanding of what is happening at your home or business.

Video Preview Alerts

With this feature, you can see what triggered a device’s motion alert without opening the Ring app. Video Preview Alerts now deliver a short video clip in your push notification, letting you preview of the motion activity and easily decide what to do, from nothing to using features like Two-Way Talk or Live View.

What are your expected takeaways from the event?

Over the last years, home environments have rapidly transformed into smart homes, and people want easy-to-install, flexible, and affordable solutions to enhance the overall convenience of their lives. We aim to transform the way homeowners view home security with our offerings – breaking down preconceptions of home security being bulky, wire-heavy, expensive and complicated, and demonstrating how with Ring it is subtle, compact, affordable and simple. Moreover, the Ring app unifies all devices in one central location, further simplifying the experience.

Ring is committed to keeping homes and communities safe and connected, and we hope that visitors will leave with a new understanding of smart home security, and with the awareness that they can secure their property effectively and with ease.

What is your growth strategy over the next three years?