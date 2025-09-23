Redington hosts 'The Vertical Congress' to accelerate UAE’s industry innovation

Opening The Vertical Congress – The UAE Edition, Sukhil Nair, President, UAE, Redington Group, said, “We are proud to host the second season of The Vertical Congress in the UAE, a country that is rapidly transforming itself into a global hub for innovation and digital excellence. The momentum we see in BFSI, education, healthcare, construction, and real estate reflects the UAE’s broader ambition to reimagine industries and build future-ready societies. This platform is about bringing those ambitions to life – connecting the right technologies, ideas, and partnerships to unlock next-level outcomes. At Redington, we remain committed to playing our part in supporting this journey of transformation.”