Redington hosts 'The Vertical Congress' to accelerate UAE’s industry innovation

Key global tech leaders shared insights on the region’s future of innovation
Dubai: Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, successfully hosted the second season of its flagship end-customer event, The Vertical Congress, in the UAE on 11th September 2025.
Building on the success of last year’s editions in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, and Angola, this year’s The Vertical Congress returned with a sharper focus – spotlighting the BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Construction, and Real Estate sectors in the UAE.
These verticals represent the backbone of the nation’s economy and society. As the UAE fast-tracks its digital transformation agenda in line with national visions, each of these industries is embracing technology at unprecedented speed.
From banks and financial institutions deploying AI-powered services, to schools adopting digital-first learning, hospitals leveraging advanced health tech, and real estate developers building smart, sustainable communities, these verticals are shaping the UAE’s future and redefining how businesses and citizens experience digital innovation.
Opening The Vertical Congress – The UAE Edition, Sukhil Nair, President, UAE, Redington Group, said, “We are proud to host the second season of The Vertical Congress in the UAE, a country that is rapidly transforming itself into a global hub for innovation and digital excellence. The momentum we see in BFSI, education, healthcare, construction, and real estate reflects the UAE’s broader ambition to reimagine industries and build future-ready societies. This platform is about bringing those ambitions to life – connecting the right technologies, ideas, and partnerships to unlock next-level outcomes. At Redington, we remain committed to playing our part in supporting this journey of transformation.”
“The Vertical Congress – The UAE Edition - was a tremendous success, creating an environment where global technology leaders, regional partners, and C-level executives from our customers could come together under one roof. Besides showcasing innovations in cloud, AI, and cybersecurity, the event also fostered meaningful conversations around the key verticals driving the region’s growth — BFSI, education, healthcare, construction, and real estate," added Sayantan Dev, Global Head of Software Solutions Group, Redington Group.
"For many of our customers, it was an invaluable opportunity to network, exchange insights, and discover how technology can unlock new business outcomes. The Vertical Congress truly underscored our commitment to empowering enterprises and partners as they prepare for what’s next.”
The event featured a compelling line-up of keynote sessions from global technology leaders who shared insights into the future of innovation in the region. Klemensas Mecejus, VP & Head of AI Advisory at AI71, spoke about how artificial intelligence is transforming industries and driving new possibilities for growth.
Francisco Ruiz, Azure SMB CSA Lead CEMA at Microsoft EMEA, shared his perspectives on AI transformation in an increasingly agentic world. Hani Abdul Qader, Channel Technical Architect for GCC at Trend Micro, emphasized the importance of proactive security strategies in helping organizations stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.
The sponsors for the event included Microsoft, AI71, AWS, Hitachi Vantara, Intel, Lenovo, Trend Micro, Windows 11, Confluent, SonicWall with Gen X, Western Digital, and partner sponsors Cadd Emirates and GBM.
Their collaboration underscored the strength of the ecosystem Redington continues to foster across emerging markets, driving innovation, accelerating growth, and unlocking the next chapter of digital transformation in the UAE.
The event concluded with a celebratory awards evening, honoring top customers for their outstanding contributions to digital innovation and transformation
Redington’s objective of driving its flagship event – The Vertical – is to give prominence to each valuable sector in the region today, where digitalisation is taking place at a rapid pace.
The company aims to be a pioneer in aggregating industry-specific solutions and delivering customised offerings for customers in each vertical through its channel ecosystem.
