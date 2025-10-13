Driving Innovation: Redington's role in UAE's digital future

The tech distributor drives UAE’s innovation and digital transformation forward
As GITEX Global 2025 opens in Dubai, the UAE once again finds itself in the global spotlight – not just as a host of the world’s largest technology event, but as a country that has successfully turned digital ambition into measurable progress. Artificial intelligence, automation, and cloud computing are now central to how businesses grow, governments serve, and citizens interact.
This year’s exhibition arrives at a time when the UAE’s innovation landscape is maturing fast. Policy and execution are working hand in hand, and local partnerships are playing a decisive role in shaping outcomes. Among the companies helping drive this shift is Redington, a leading technology distributor marking 25 years of operation across the Middle East and Africa.
Over the quarter century, Redington’s trajectory has mirrored the region’s own evolution, from infrastructure-led beginnings to a software- and AI-driven economy. “The UAE is no longer a follower in technology; it’s setting the pace,” says Sukhil Nair, President for the UAE at Redington Group. “From AI and cybersecurity to automation and mobility, adoption is accelerating. The focus now is on scaling these technologies responsibly, with trust and security at the core.”
That sentiment echoes the direction set by the country’s leadership. The UAE was one of the first nations to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, underscoring its intent to lead in responsible innovation. National initiatives such as the AI Centre of Excellence and collaborations with research institutes and global tech companies are strengthening local capabilities and ensuring that the benefits of technology are widely shared.
“Enterprises in the UAE are no longer exploring digital transformation, they’re implementing it,” Nair explains. “Whether it’s a government agency improving citizen services or a logistics startup automating operations, the question is no longer if they should digitise, but how quickly and how securely.”
As customer expectations evolve, businesses are moving away from buying stand-alone products and toward integrated digital ecosystems that deliver measurable results. “Technology is no longer about selling a product,” says Nair. “It’s about delivering outcomes – efficiency, scalability, and peace of mind.”
To align with this changing landscape, Redington has been reshaping its business around enablement. Through collaborations with the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) in Abu Dhabi and ventures such as AI71, the company is helping advance the UAE’s innovation agenda and build local expertise in emerging technologies. “At Redington, our role is to help partners innovate and grow,” Nair says. “We aim to empower them with the tools, platforms, and training to turn opportunity into real progress.”
That strategy is supported by new initiatives such as the Software Solutions Group, which focuses on software, cloud, and cybersecurity; the SMB Engine, which helps smaller firms access enterprise-grade solutions; and the Demand Generation Center, which provides partners with data-driven insights and marketing support. “Channel partners are essential to this ecosystem,” Nair adds. “They understand customer challenges on the ground. We see our role as helping them succeed, so the entire network benefits.”
At GITEX Global 2025, Redington will showcase how these partnerships are powering transformation across sectors.
“GITEX is where the region’s technology conversations converge,” says Nair. “It’s the perfect platform to share insights, explore collaboration, and demonstrate how innovation can be scaled through partnership.”
As the UAE deepens its focus on AI governance, digital skills, and sustainable innovation, the next phase of transformation will depend on confidence and collaboration. “AI and automation will only thrive if people trust them,” Nair says. “That’s where ecosystem partnerships matter – to ensure technology is applied responsibly and effectively.”
For Redington, reaching its 25-year milestone in MEA is more than a mark of longevity. It represents the evolution of a company that has grown in step with the UAE’s own digital journey, one built on vision, collaboration, and a belief that progress happens when innovation is shared.
