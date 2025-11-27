RAKEZ powers Ras Al Khaimah’s rise as global hub for industrial investment

RAKEZ offers a host of features that makes Ras Al Khaimah an increasingly compelling destination for industrial investors. Firstly, the ease of set-up, from intent to operations, is seamless. For global investors, speed and predictability are everything. RAKEZ has engineered the investor journey in a clear, friction-free, and responsive manner. Fast, transparent licensing allows companies to establish legal presence without procedural delays. It offers a one-stop service support, consolidating visas, licensing, facility allocation, and regulatory facilitation, with straightforward approvals that match the pace of business, especially for manufacturers with time-sensitive operational plans.