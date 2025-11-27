RAKEZ powers Ras Al Khaimah’s rise as global hub for industrial investment

The zone enables businesses to set up easily, operate efficiently, and grow seamlessly
Manufacturing and industrial activity remain the key drivers of Ras Al Khaimah’s GDP, contributing to one-third to its diversified economy. As Ras Al Khaimah’s key industrial enabler, RAKEZ empowers businesses to establish, operate, and grow seamlessly, by building an environment where businesses can move quickly, operate efficiently, and grow sustainably, supported by clarity, collaboration, and competitive infrastructure.
RAKEZ offers a host of features that makes Ras Al Khaimah an increasingly compelling destination for industrial investors. Firstly, the ease of set-up, from intent to operations, is seamless. For global investors, speed and predictability are everything. RAKEZ has engineered the investor journey in a clear, friction-free, and responsive manner. Fast, transparent licensing allows companies to establish legal presence without procedural delays. It offers a one-stop service support, consolidating visas, licensing, facility allocation, and regulatory facilitation, with straightforward approvals that match the pace of business, especially for manufacturers with time-sensitive operational plans.
Dedicated account managers oversee and safeguard the relationship at a strategic level, intervening when necessary to provide solutions. This approach, fully aligned with the UAE’s national direction, ensures that investors who choose Ras Al Khaimah can easily navigate the regulatory landscape, with clarity from day one.
Secondly, RAKEZ has a diverse industrial infrastructure, designed for scale and efficiency. Its dedicated industrial zones have been built – and continue to evolve – with investor needs in mind.
It offers ready-to-use warehouses that allow manufacturers to start operations quickly; serviced land plots for build-to-suit facilities, giving companies long-term room to expand; on-site labour accommodations to reduce travel time and transportation costs; utilities planned for scalability, ensuring a stable supply for energy-intensive sectors; and proximity to Ras Al Khaimah’s ports, making export and import operations faster and more cost-effective. This ecosystem is designed for the next generation of advanced manufacturing, clean-tech, mobility, and circular production models.
Moreover, Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial agenda is aligned with national industrial and sustainability initiatives. The emirate’s industrial infrastructure and energy frameworks are aligned with Net Zero 2050 and circular economy priorities, offering an enabling base for cleaner and more efficient manufacturing operations.
Its development efforts support the goals of Make it in the Emirates, enabling more products to be manufactured locally and competitively.
Emerging industrial clusters complement national priorities in sectors such as automotive, F&B, packaging, chemicals, building materials, metals and electrical equipment, hospitality support services, machinery and equipment, and industrial services, among others.
No industrial ecosystem thrives in isolation. What sets Ras Al Khaimah apart is the coordinated collaboration among government bodies, utilities, logistics providers, and service partners.
RAKEZ works closely with the ports and customs authorities to streamline clearance processes and enhance export and import pathways. Through cooperation with municipal and regulatory authorities, it facilitates construction, environmental permits, and operational approvals with clarity.
Its network of banks, compliance firms, tax specialists, workforce providers, and technology partners bridges gaps for investors at every stage.
This collaborative approach ensures that when an investor enters Ras Al Khaimah, they enter a complete ecosystem, instead of navigating through numerous isolated services.
The best indicator of a nurturing ecosystem is the achievements of the companies that operate within it. Across its zones, manufacturers like Ashok Leyland, Hira Industries and Peikko Gulf, have expanded from single warehouses to large-scale production facilities to meet regional and global demand.
Tech-driven firms and advanced material companies such as Spatial Composite and Flexitallic use Ras Al Khaimah as a base to serve markets across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia.
F&B producers like Italfoods and Ahmad Tea are increasing their capacity and diversifying product lines thanks to cost-efficient operations and long-term scalability.
Clean-tech and sustainability-focused companies such as Sparklo and Electra have chosen Ras Al Khaimah because the environment here supports circularity, energy efficiency, and innovation.
These success stories reinforce a clear message: when investors come to Ras Al Khaimah, they don’t just set up, they grow.
Ras Al Khaimah is entering an important and exciting phase of industrial evolution. As demand for resilient, cost-competitive, and sustainable production bases increases, RAKEZ is expanding its capabilities to meet that demand. It is focusing on expanding industrial zones with additional infrastructure and utility capacity and improving logistics corridors and multimodal connectivity. It is introducing digital services and smart solutions to improve operational efficiency.
Sustainability and energy optimisation continue to be embedded into industrial planning while strengthening public-private partnerships to create new opportunities.
RAKEZ’s commitment is simple: to nurture an environment where industrial investors can build, expand and succeed today and in the long term.
