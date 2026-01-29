Raffles World Academy Sharjah: Pioneering future-focused education in Aljada

Opening in August 2026, Raffles World Academy Sharjah (RWAS) is set to raise the bar for world-class education in the emirate. Located within the Aljada community in partnership with Arada, Sharjah’s flagship master-planned development, the school will welcome students from Pre-K to Grade 8, expanding year on year. RWAS will offer a curriculum based on the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programmes, alongside the US High School Diploma pathway in the senior years.