Raffles World Academy Sharjah: Pioneering future-focused education in Aljada

The school will welcome students from Pre-K to Grade 8, expanding year on year
Opening in August 2026, Raffles World Academy Sharjah (RWAS) is set to raise the bar for world-class education in the emirate. Located within the Aljada community in partnership with Arada, Sharjah’s flagship master-planned development, the school will welcome students from Pre-K to Grade 8, expanding year on year. RWAS will offer a curriculum based on the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programmes, alongside the US High School Diploma pathway in the senior years.
Beyond academic excellence, RWAS places strong emphasis on Arabic and Islamic Studies, as well as robust mother-tongue programmes, ensuring students benefit from a well-rounded, holistic education that is globally benchmarked and deeply rooted in the values and culture of the UAE.
RWAS builds on the respected foundation and 20-year legacy of Innoventures Education, a leading education group delivering premium education to over 9,500 students from 120 nationalities across its family of schools, including Collegiate International School, Dubai International Academy – Al Barsha, Dubai International Academy – Emirates Hills, Raffles Early Childhood Centres, Raffles International School, and Raffles World Academy.
Anchored in this strong ecosystem and the distinguished heritage of Raffles World Academy Dubai, this legacy shapes every aspect of the new Sharjah campus from educational leadership and learning philosophy to a clear focus on nurturing confident, capable, and compassionate learners, prepared to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Spanning approximately 485,000 square feet, the purpose-built campus has been thoughtfully designed as a vibrant learning hub within one of Sharjah’s fastest-growing communities.
Facilities include a networked library, specialist rooms for music, art, dance, drama, design and technology, and languages, as well as a dedicated music and movement room with sprung floors created specifically for early years learners.
The campus is further supported by fully equipped science laboratories, computer labs, and design technology spaces, complemented by outdoor learning areas that encourage exploration beyond the classroom. Extensive sports and wellbeing facilities include three climate-controlled multipurpose halls, two swimming pools, a running track, and a full outdoor playing field with shaded play areas. Additional courts for basketball, padel, and tennis ensure students enjoy a balanced, active school experience throughout the year.
At its core, RWAS is committed to delivering a future-focused education that sparks curiosity, strengthens critical thinking, and fosters international-mindedness. With an inquiry-driven, student-centered approach, students are encouraged to take ownership of their learning journey and build the confidence needed for lifelong success.
Student life at RWAS extends beyond academics through a rich co-curricular programme spanning sports, the arts, leadership, innovation, and community engagement. Wellbeing, inclusion, and student voice are embedded across all aspects of school life, creating an environment where every learner feels supported and inspired.
Rooted in the values of the UAE, Raffles World Academy Sharjah places strong emphasis on respect, cultural understanding, and responsible citizenship. As the school prepares to open its doors, families are invited to discover a learning community where ambition is guided by values and excellence is a way of life.
For more information or to register your interest:
Visit: www.rwasharjah.com
www.innoventureseducation.com
Email: admissions@rwasharjah.com
Call: 800-RWASH (800 79274)
