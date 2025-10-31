RadiantBiz secures VARA license for Direct Honest Safe International Exchange

Initiative helps advance Dubai’s crypto sector
The UAE is known as a global business hub not just because of its business-friendly policies, but also due to its robust financial regulatory framework such as the VARA licensing system enabled by the business setup consultancy industry.
For this unique financial license, only the most dedicated fi rms rise to the top and RadiantBiz Business Management Consultancy is one such tenacious player. Having just secured its first Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) license for Direct Honest Safe International Exchange, RadiantBiz now stands among a very select list of corporate service providers authorised to facilitate VARA licensing. This achievement places RadiantBiz alongside industry heavyweights like Binance, reinforcing its position as a go-to partner for virtual-asset and blockchain ventures.
The VARA license holds signifi cance not only in the UAE but also globally, becoming the second legal framework in the world after Abu Dhabi’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) to regulate the blockchain and virtual asset industry since its launch in 2022.
RadiantBiz successfully overcame these challenges in collaboration with Hamidreza Taghavi, CEO of Direct Honest
Safe International Exchange a seasoned multi-business owner with ventures across the electrical, petrochemical, food, interior contracting, steel, and machinery industries. With Direct Honest Safe International Exchange, Taghavi has now entered the virtual asset industry, launching a digital platform offering trading, brokerage, and dealer services. His motivation? To leverage the UAE’s progressive stance on digital assets and drive innovation by incorporating artifi cial intelligence into trading solutions.
As a business setup consultant, RadiantBiz managed the entire VARA application process — securing principal approval swiftly
and without a hitch — while ensuring full regulatory compliance and preparing all required documentation. Its in-house compliance and MLRO team, combined with strong affi liations with government authorities and a highly skilled consulting staff, deliver end-to-end support from initial business setup through to complete regulatory alignment.
RadiantBiz CEO, Rizwan Ansari called this achievement “the beginning of new opportunities,” stating, “This is a new journey for us to penetrate the regulated license sphere.”
