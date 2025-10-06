GOLD/FOREX
PROVEN Solution unifies subsidiaries to enhance AI and Robotics offerings

Hilel Baroud elevated as CEO of the new unified intelligent technology provider

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
2 MIN READ
(L-R) Naif Al Otaibi, Member Board of Directors - PROVEN Arabia; Zaid Al Mashari, Co-Founder & Group CEO, PROVEN Arabia; Hilel Baroud, CEO, PROVEN Solution.
(L-R) Naif Al Otaibi, Member Board of Directors - PROVEN Arabia; Zaid Al Mashari, Co-Founder & Group CEO, PROVEN Arabia; Hilel Baroud, CEO, PROVEN Solution.

Dubai: PROVEN Solution, a specialist provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Virtual and Augmented Reality solutions, announced the consolidation of its sister companies – PROVEN Consult, PROVEN Robotics, PROVEN Reality, Sanad.ai and AEMACO under the “PROVEN Solution” brand.

The company appoints Hilel Baroud as the CEO of PROVEN Solution. This move is designed to create an integrated ecosystem where companies benefit from shared technology, cross-selling opportunities and operational efficiencies that support the Saudi 2030 vision.

The new entity will unify the core technologies and capabilities of each company including Robotic Process Automation (PROVEN Consult), Robotics (PROVEN Robotics), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (PROVEN Reality), Arabic OCR (Sanad.ai) and IoT (AEMACO) under one umbrella. As part of the restructuring, the company will consolidate core functions such as finance, marketing and operations to optimize efficiency while allowing each subsidiary to focus on its specialized market.

As the CEO of the new entity, Hilel Baroud will lead the company with a focus on strengthening relationships with strategic clients and partners in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC.

Zaid Al Mashari, Co-Founder and Group CEO, PROVEN Arabia, says, “Our vision is to position PROVEN Solution as the GCC’s leading intelligent technology provider and partner with governments and enterprises to drive digital transformation through automation, AI, Robotics and AR/VR. We are excited to announce Hilel Baroud as the CEO of the new fortified PROVEN Solution entity. His years of experience and expertise in scaling technology companies and building customer-centric cultures make him the perfect choice to lead the combined entity.” 

This unified operation model will drive leaner decision-making, stronger alignment with clients’ needs, and faster go-to-market cycles for new products. It will also allow stronger collaboration between the product and service arms. For example, integrating Sanad.ai OCR within RPA projects, or combining robotics with immersive AR/VR experiences.

“This is the beginning of an important new chapter for PROVEN Solution,” said Hilel Baroud “Our clients and partners in the region will experience greater value through our unified technology ecosystems that combine Intelligent Automation, OCR, Robotics, and Immersive experiences.  Our focus is to enable businesses in the region to achieve positive business outcomes much faster and at scale.”

