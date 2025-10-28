Policybazaar.ae, HAYAH Insurance launch Golden Visa Saver Plan for UAE residency

Offers residents & investors a simpler path to long-term residency without buying property
In a significant step towards making long-term UAE residency more accessible, Policybazaar.ae has partnered with HAYAH Insurance to promote the HAYAH Golden Visa Saver Plan. The collaboration provides residents and international investors an easier way to apply for long-term residency without needing to buy real estate, which is traditionally one of the main routes to Golden Visa eligibility.
The Golden Visa program allows investors, entrepreneurs, and professionals to live, work, and invest in the UAE for 5 or 10 years. However, many found the Dh2 million property investment requirement restrictive.
The HAYAH Golden Visa Saver Plan, now promoted through Policybazaar.ae, offers a non-property route. Here, an investment of Dh2 million in a secure investment plan in the UAE qualifies you for Golden Visa nomination.
In addition to meeting the investment criteria, the plan provides customers with health coverage under the same offering.
The plan is designed as a 2-year, capital-protected investment, offering 3% guaranteed annual returns and built-in protection benefits. It simplifies the process for investors who want residency, security, and flexibility — all through a regulated insurance framework.
The plan requires a minimum investment of Dh2 million for a minimum duration of two years, offering a guaranteed 3% annual return even during market downturns, with an expected value of approximately Dh2.06 million after two years. It also includes complimentary health insurance with coverage of up to Dh1 million and accidental death cover of Dh2 million plus investment gains, while all visa and government fees are fully covered by HAYAH.
If a visa application is rejected due to documentation or eligibility issues, the applicant will have to pay the government fees (approximately Dh6,000–8,000).
To be eligible for the HAYAH Golden Visa Saver Plan, applicants must —
Invest Dh2 million in the Saver Plan
Hold the investment for a minimum of 2 years
Complete standard KYC and AML checks
Valid identification and visa nomination documents
You can fill the form online via Policybazaar.ae and receive personalised assistance from the experts through each step.
No property purchase needed: Investors don’t need to buy real estate to qualify. This plan offers a simpler route, avoiding the costs and risks linked to property ownership.
Capital protection & steady growth: The investment is safeguarded, offering a 3% guaranteed return regardless of market conditions.
Health & life coverage: Alongside residency, applicants receive comprehensive health insurance (including chronic and pre-existing conditions) and accidental death cover up to AED 2 million.
Fully managed process: All visa paperwork, government fees, and coordination with agencies are handled by HAYAH and its partners. This ensures a smooth experience.
Flexibility & liquidity: After two years, investors can withdraw their funds or reinvest in another plan, providing financial flexibility.
Policybazaar.ae is the UAE’s leading life insurance and financial marketplace. It helps consumers compare and purchase a wide range of options under insurance and investment in UAE from top regional providers.
The platform simplifies financial decision-making through transparency, digital convenience, and trusted partnerships with leading insurers. Here’s how applicants can apply for an investment plan in UAE online in a few simple steps —
Visit Policybazaar.ae
Navigate to the Investment Plans section and fill out the quotes form
Fill in the required details and submit supporting documents
Once verified, eligible applicants are nominated for long-term residency under the applicable category.
This partnership between Policybazaar.ae and HAYAH Insurance reflects a growing trend in the UAE’s financial ecosystem. It brings innovative, compliant, and accessible solutions to investors who want to make the Emirates their long-term home.
It marks a significant step toward making long-term residency in the UAE more accessible to investors, entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals who value both security and simplicity.
