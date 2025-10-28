Policybazaar.ae, HAYAH Insurance launch Golden Visa Saver Plan for UAE residency

The plan requires a minimum investment of Dh2 million for a minimum duration of two years, offering a guaranteed 3% annual return even during market downturns, with an expected value of approximately Dh2.06 million after two years. It also includes complimentary health insurance with coverage of up to Dh1 million and accidental death cover of Dh2 million plus investment gains, while all visa and government fees are fully covered by HAYAH.