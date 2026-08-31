Plan your next move: AI-driven degrees and scholarships for September 2026

Future-ready education: Build skills aligned with emerging technologies, evolving industries and future career opportunities.

Applied AI & Industry Partnerships: Gain hands-on exposure to real-world AI applications through the Symbiosis Centre for Applied AI - Dubai Chapter and industry collaborations.

Guaranteed Internships: Get opportunities to gain practical workplace experience alongside your academic learning and strengthen your career profile.

1,200+ Alumni Network: Connect with a growing alumni community across Dubai and the UAE for networking, mentorship and professional opportunities.

Global Exposure: Learn in a multicultural environment, collaborate with diverse peers and develop a truly international outlook.

Centrally Located: Study at Dubai Knowledge Park, placing you close to universities, businesses, professionals and Dubai’s wider education ecosystem.