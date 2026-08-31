Plan your next move: AI-driven degrees and scholarships for September 2026

Explore top universities, programmes and opportunities before your September choice
Key highlights
Gulf Medical University (GMU) is a premier healthcare institution offering hands-on clinical training across the Thumbay Academic Healthcare network.
Top courses for September 2026
For the September 2026 intake, top courses include Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, Health Sciences, Veterinary Medicine, and Management & AI in Healthcare.
Tuition fees & scholarships
Annual tuition ranges from Dh44,400 onwards, with merit-based scholarships of up to 40 per cent and flexible payment plans available.
Admissions and contact details
The final application deadline is September 2026.
To apply, visit www.gmu.ac.ae, email admissions@gmu.ac.ae, or call +971 6 7431333
Key highlights
UK education, exclusive partnerships with York St John University and the University of the West of Scotland.
Top courses for September 2026
MBA in Digital Marketing, MBA in Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management, MBA in AI & Business Analytics
Tuition fees
Dh35,000 - Dh45,000
Scholarships
Up to 25 per cent for the September and January intakes
Admission details
Final deadline for September 2026 admission: September 5
Contact details
+971 55 55 38 999 | info@lincoln-edu.ae
Key highlights
Future-ready education: Build skills aligned with emerging technologies, evolving industries and future career opportunities.
Applied AI & Industry Partnerships: Gain hands-on exposure to real-world AI applications through the Symbiosis Centre for Applied AI - Dubai Chapter and industry collaborations.
Guaranteed Internships: Get opportunities to gain practical workplace experience alongside your academic learning and strengthen your career profile.
1,200+ Alumni Network: Connect with a growing alumni community across Dubai and the UAE for networking, mentorship and professional opportunities.
Global Exposure: Learn in a multicultural environment, collaborate with diverse peers and develop a truly international outlook.
Centrally Located: Study at Dubai Knowledge Park, placing you close to universities, businesses, professionals and Dubai’s wider education ecosystem.
BBA (Hons) AI & Business Analytics: Combine AI, data analytics and management to prepare for the next generation of AI-driven business roles.
Up to 30% Scholarship for UG: High-achieving undergraduate students can benefit from scholarships based on academic performance.
Up to 25% for PG: Merit-based financial support for deserving postgraduate students.
B.Tech Students Stand Out: B.Tech students secure scholarships above 30%
More Ways to Qualify: Scholarships are available across merit, need, talent and impact.
Your Achievements Can Pay Off: Academic excellence, sports, creativity and social leadership can open doors to financial support opportunities.
UG & PG programs: Fees are in the range of Dh40,000 - 53,550 per year, depending on the programme.
September 2026 intake: Admissions are open until the last week of September 2026.
Key highlights
Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare (TCMAIH) at Gulf Medical University brings together healthcare management, health economics, artificial intelligence, and health informatics within a distinctive healthcare-focused learning environment. Through GMU’s Academic Health System and the wider Thumbay healthcare ecosystem, students can connect academic learning with practical exposure, research, and real-world healthcare applications.
Top courses for September 2026
Programmes offered include the Bachelor of Science in Applied AI in Healthcare (BSc.AIH), Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management and Economics (BSc.HME), Master in AI and Health Informatics (MAIHI), and Master in Healthcare Management and Economics (MHME).
Tuition fees & scholarships
Tuition fees vary by programme, with current fees ranging from approximately Dh52,500 to Dh115,800, depending on the programme and study structure.
Merit-based scholarships and tuition discounts of up to 40% are available for eligible students, subject to programme-specific criteria.
Admissions and contact details
The final admission deadline for this academic year is September 2026.
admissions@gmu.ac.ae | +971 6 7431333 | www.gmu.ac.ae
Future-focused Programmes
The University of Dubai offers globally recognised, career-focused education across business, engineering, technology and law. UD has introduced three dual-degree bachelor’s programmes with the University of London, under the academic direction of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE): Economics and Politics, Management with Digital Technologies, and Data Science and Business Analytics.
Students can also explore the 100% Online MBA, Global MBA in AI, and programmes in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Cybersecurity and Data Science.
Strong industry partnerships provide internships, practical learning and employability opportunities, while modern facilities and a vibrant campus enrich the student experience.
Scholarships
Scholarships of up to 100% are available to all nationalities.
Contact details
ud.ac.ae | admissions@ud.ac.ae