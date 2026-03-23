Pakistan's textile leader Gul Ahmed eyes premium markets with UAE expansion

Sustainability lies at the heart of the company, across manufacturing, culture, marketing and product design. We consider carbon footprint, renewable energy use and overall impact on consumers and Pakistan. Water management is a priority: we consume 1 to 1.5 million gallons daily, treat all of it and recycle 50%. We are aiming for 90% by 2028, up from zero when I started. We have also shifted away from fossil fuel dependence, aiming to achieve 100% renewable energy use by 2028.