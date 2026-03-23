Pakistan's textile leader Gul Ahmed eyes premium markets with UAE expansion

An iconic Pakistani textile brand known globally for quality and innovation
Headquartered in Karachi, Gul Ahmed has grown into a fully integrated textiles leader, combining large-scale manufacturing with operations spanning retail, design and export.
The company boasts an installed capacity of 35,000 rotors and 500 looms. These operations are supported by a robust, sustainable infrastructure including a 30 MW solar installation, 17.5 MW of wind energy and a 20 MW BESS solution, alongside a dedicated water recycling plant.
Now with over 100 retail outlets across Pakistan and a growing range of design-led products, Gul Ahmed is leveraging its US and UAE presence to target premium markets, while continuing to build on its longstanding partnership with furnishings giant IKEA.
As the company's expansion accelerates, CEO Mohammed Zaki Bashir outlines his vision for the future.
We are Pakistan’s largest home textile exporter, with about $400 million in exports and a total top line of $650 million. IKEA is our largest partner, accounting for roughly $150 million annually. Our partnership spans 30 years and continues to grow. We are also the leading home textile exporter to Europe.
We are now focusing on building brands to elevate our offerings. Recently, in Dubai, we partnered with Home Centre to launch the global licence for Roberto Cavalli Home. The products – bedsheets, towels and linens – were manufactured by Gul Ahmed and exported to the UAE, where they debuted in Dubai and are now expanding across the GCC.
Dubai offers the ideal platform to reach and engage new customers.Mohammed Zaki Bashir, CEO of Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited
We already have warehousing and distribution in the UAE, enabling us to supply branded products to retailers like Landmark Group and Home Centre. We will continue expanding this presence.
We also plan to establish a product development centre in the UAE, which serves as a global hub connecting markets worldwide. A design and exhibition studio there will allow us to showcase our products more effectively. Dubai offers the ideal platform to reach and engage new customers.
Sustainability lies at the heart of the company, across manufacturing, culture, marketing and product design. We consider carbon footprint, renewable energy use and overall impact on consumers and Pakistan. Water management is a priority: we consume 1 to 1.5 million gallons daily, treat all of it and recycle 50%. We are aiming for 90% by 2028, up from zero when I started. We have also shifted away from fossil fuel dependence, aiming to achieve 100% renewable energy use by 2028.
Pakistan is an undervalued market of 250 million people, rich in natural resources, with vast mineral and cotton reserves and a strong agricultural base. Its people are passionate and welcoming toward the UAE and Dubai.