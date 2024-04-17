Homeopathy offers numerous solutions that aid in the growth of cosmetic consciousness among people. The cosmetic issue is not life threatening, however it may lead to feelings of inadequacy and lack of self-confidence. Just as how most of the problems arise due to disturbances in the internal balance of the body and not external factors, the medicines too work from within to detoxify it. Homeopathy hence addresses cosmetic concerns such as acne and scar marks, dry skin, irritated skin, hyperpigmentation, black spots, freckles, splitting nails, alopecia, nail disorders etc.