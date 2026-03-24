NOOR expands its digital footprint, targeting high-growth African markets

“In Egypt, success depends on choosing the right partners and sectors – that is where NOOR plays its role in ICT,” says President and COO Fadi Jundi. “As one of the five Class A licensed operators in Egypt, we compete with giants like Vodafone, Etisalat, Orange and Telecom Egypt; NOOR differentiates itself by capitalising on its small size, banking on agility, innovation and a customer-first approach.”