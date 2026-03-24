GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

NOOR expands its digital footprint, targeting high-growth African markets

NOOR provides network infrastructure and connectivity solutions across Egypt and beyond

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Fadi Jundi, President and COO, NOOR Data Network
Fadi Jundi, President and COO, NOOR Data Network

Cairo-based NOOR is a leader in connectivity, serving corporations and telecom operators. With 25 years of expertise, NOOR is recognised for delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

“In Egypt, success depends on choosing the right partners and sectors – that is where NOOR plays its role in ICT,” says President and COO Fadi Jundi. “As one of the five Class A licensed operators in Egypt, we compete with giants like Vodafone, Etisalat, Orange and Telecom Egypt; NOOR differentiates itself by capitalising on its small size, banking on agility, innovation and a customer-first approach.”

This strategy has already forged strong partnerships with some of the world's most prominent brands and is fuelling NOOR's expansion into high-growth African markets.

With a vision for growth, NOOR’s mission is clear: to be the preferred partner for internet solutions, connectivity and value-added services. Operating in one of Egypt’s fastest-growing sectors, NOOR offers investors a unique opportunity to participate in a market with exponential potential.

“We are looking for strategic investment partners to accelerate our growth locally and regionally,” Jundi adds. “NOOR represents a gateway to Africa’s digital transformation.”

Related Topics:
GN Focus

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Iran war: Will your internet slow soon?

Iran war: Will your internet slow soon?

3m read
From Left: Walid Yehia, Managing Director - South Gulf of Dell Technologies and Tarek Jundi, CEO of Ankabut after signing the MoU.

Ankabut, Dell sign MoU to boost UAE digital learning

2m read
Tarek Jundi, CEO, Ankabut

Scaling AI-native Edtech for the UAE and beyond

3m read
Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels and Khaled El Sayyad, CEO at El Sayyad Group inked an agreement that will bring a Rove Hotel to Egypt.

Rove Hotels to debut in Egypt with Cairo site

2m read