NOOR expands its digital footprint, targeting high-growth African markets

NOOR provides network infrastructure and connectivity solutions across Egypt and beyond
Cairo-based NOOR is a leader in connectivity, serving corporations and telecom operators. With 25 years of expertise, NOOR is recognised for delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world.
“In Egypt, success depends on choosing the right partners and sectors – that is where NOOR plays its role in ICT,” says President and COO Fadi Jundi. “As one of the five Class A licensed operators in Egypt, we compete with giants like Vodafone, Etisalat, Orange and Telecom Egypt; NOOR differentiates itself by capitalising on its small size, banking on agility, innovation and a customer-first approach.”
This strategy has already forged strong partnerships with some of the world's most prominent brands and is fuelling NOOR's expansion into high-growth African markets.
With a vision for growth, NOOR’s mission is clear: to be the preferred partner for internet solutions, connectivity and value-added services. Operating in one of Egypt’s fastest-growing sectors, NOOR offers investors a unique opportunity to participate in a market with exponential potential.
“We are looking for strategic investment partners to accelerate our growth locally and regionally,” Jundi adds. “NOOR represents a gateway to Africa’s digital transformation.”